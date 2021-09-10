Entertainment
Pickering Horse Show Offers Cash Drawn Entertainment | Life
PICKERING, Mo. The 84th Annual Pickering Horse Show, once called the World’s Largest Small Horse Show, offers not only three days of horse riding fun, but three cash-making opportunities as well.
Every night of the show on September 16, 17 and 18, anyone who purchases entry to the Pickering Horse Show Arena will be entered into a draw for $ 150, said Bob Whipple of the Pickering Lions Club, sponsor of the event.
When you buy a ticket, you are automatically entered into the draw, he said, explaining that they hope to attract more spectators.
Each year, the small community pushes its doors wide open to the public, offering many opportunities for equestrian encounters and entertainment.
The three-day weekend event is packed with events and shows, including a bit of Wild West flavor provided on Thursday by the K Bar J Big Creek Stageline, which consists of a fully equipped working trainer from the type of western movies and tv shows. . The show starts at 6:30 p.m. and music will be provided by Northwest Opry.
Professor Farquar & Polecat Annies Medicine / Magic Show will kick off the night Friday from 6 p.m. The $ 2,000 overloaded workhorse will follow.
On Saturday, a poker run will start at 10:30 am. The cost of admission is $ 20 and registration begins at 9:30 a.m. As in years past, anyone can participate, whether it is riding, driving a horse, walking or running. Proceeds from the race will be used for scholarships offered by the Lions Club.
From 4 p.m., 30 different races and competitions will be organized for adults and young people to show off their equestrian and equestrian skills.
Like every year, the Pickering Lions Club café will offer burgers, hot dogs and various homemade desserts. Last year, homemade pies included blueberries, peaches and even a Blue Goose pie, a combination of blueberries and gooseberries, among others.
According to the event poster, masks and a six-foot social distancing are recommended for the event to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. While last year’s event saw fewer people attending, it still allowed families to get together outdoors, reconnect, and enjoy the company of others.
Since its inception in 1934, with the exception of 1942-1945 during World War II, the event has drawn families from across the Midwest and across the country for camaraderie and horse-based competition.
Last year, several family members, including many from states in the Midwest and across the country, told the Forum that they were using the show as a kind of reunion. Brother and sister Alan Roush of Maryville and Teresa Parker of Shambaugh, Iowa, met their siblings Jola Fisher, of Savannah, and Pam Tempel of Columbia, to enjoy the festivities with their mother Marjorie Roush.
Others, like the Gray family from Villisca, Iowa, have attended the show for many years and have seen five generations participate in the draft horse draw each year. Last year Cody Gray placed fourth in the pullover with his horses Pete and Baldy. As a fifth generation shooter for the family, he told the Forum that he has been working with horses since the age of 9 and that his family still makes a point of attending the show in Pickering.
The event will take place rain or shine. Admission for Thursday and Friday events is $ 6. On Saturdays, the cost of admission is $ 3. For more information on Saturday competitions, call Bob Whipple at 660-927-3478.
Pony Pull scheduled for September 11
The Pickering Lions Club is also sponsoring a Midwest Percentage Pony Pullers this Saturday, September 11th.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Pickering Horse Show arena, the Pony Pull offers a fun competition for the public. Concessions will be available.
