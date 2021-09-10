Connect with us

Bollywood stars launch vegan meat brand at Ganesh Chaturthi festival

Imagine Meats, the vegan meat brand created by Bollywood celebrity couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, has just launched in Mumbai. Available online and at outlets across town, the range includes plant-based chicken, mutton, skewers and keemas. Two years of preparation, the founders say the planned rollout was intended to coincide with the Hindu Ganesh Chaturthi festival to help consumers celebrate ethically and sustainably.

Indian megastars Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh have just launched their vegetable meat brand, Imagine Meats. Rolled out in Mumbai on Friday, September 10, the brand’s range of meat alternatives and vegan ready meals will be available online through its direct-to-consumer website and e-commerce platform Natures Basket, as well as in Reliance Retail outlets in the city.

Imagine meats

Imagine meats will offer a diverse selection of plant-based meats and ready-made meals, including keemas, skewers, nuggets and hamburger patties, as well as meatless chicken and mutton biryanis. The offerings have been developed over the past two years, with recipes tailored to Indian culinary traditions to meet local tastes.

The startup line of vegan meat alternatives contains a base of pea protein and other 100% plant-based ingredients such as coconut oil.

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh first announced their intention to create a plant-based meat brand in July last year, claiming at the time that they would work with global ingredients company Archer Daniels Midland ( ADM) and with the support of the non-profit organization GFI India.

The Deshmukhs said they intentionally launched Imagine Meats on the same day as Ganesh Chaturthi so that consumers can indulge themselves and stay vegetarian during the Hindu holiday season.

Solution to meat cravings

Imagine Meats Chicken Keema.

Commenting on the launch of Imagine Meats in Mumbai, Riteish Deshmukh said he hoped the brand would provide a solution to the meat cravings of traditional consumers, offering a healthier, more sustainable and ethical alternative, but without compromising on taste.

As a former carnivore, I know millions of people like me are looking for a solution to their meat cravings, he shared. We have worked for over 2 years to make this a reality. With our wide range of gourmet vegetable meats, we want to allow everyone to imagine meat.

Imagine Meats is our labor of love, enabling people to improve their meat and eat guilt-free in line with their values, added Genelia Deshmukh, who further revealed that the brand will soon expand its distribution to more Indian cities in the near future.

The startup also plans to add more dishes to its range, as well as forging new partnerships with other companies.

India’s herbal industry

The launch of Imagine Meats comes as India’s plant industry accelerates rapidly. Just this week, Indian authorities announced a draft of the country’s first food safety standards for vegan foods, which includes guidelines on labeling, definitions and logo certifications.

The Imagine Meats range.

As foreign brands like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods dominate the global vegan meat market, local startups with tailor-made alternatives are now emerging in India and investors are optimistic about their future.

Indian plant-based pioneer GoodDot, for example, which also runs the country’s first vegan fast food chain, GoodDo, secured the first venture capital funding in India’s meat-based segment last month. of plants. Vegan dairy maker Goodmylk and plant-based protein ingredients company Proeon have also since announced rounds of funding.

For GFI India Managing Director Varun Deshpande, the proliferation of plant-based innovation in India will provide the solutions needed to build a more sustainable food system.

Time is running out on climate change, food and water insecurity, and public health crises such as future pandemics. Plant-based meats hold a huge promise in providing consumers and producers with simple change rather than sacrifice, he says. The launch of Imagine Meats is an exciting development to make it a reality and help the Indian smart protein market really take off.

All images courtesy of Imagine Meats, unless otherwise noted.

