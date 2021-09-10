Salman Khan to Shilpa Shetty, the Bollywood stars who welcome Ganpati home every year





Bollywood stars celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi festival every year with great zeal and enthusiasm. Every year, celebrities from B-town host pujas and rallies in their homes, and several prominent stars from the film and television industries join in the celebrations. One of Ganesh Chaturthi’s most renowned celebrations was hosted by the Kapoors at iconic RK studios, which they sold in 2019 after suffering heavy losses on the property following a fatal fire at the premises. . Randhir Kapoor had said that organizing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at RK Studio was a tradition started by his actor father Raj Kapoor. Besides RK Studios, several Bollywood celebrities welcome Ganpati during the 10 days of the festival every year with great fanfare, let’s take a look at some of them: Salman khan The Bollywood actor celebrates the Ganesh Chaturthi festival every year at his residence, Galaxy Apartments. He is accompanied by his whole family for the celebration. Several Bollywood celebrities also take part in the celebrations. In 2019, Salman’s younger sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, shared photos of the eco-friendly Ganpati who resided in their home during the festival. This year, however, Salman will not be returning home for the Ganpati celebrations as the actor shoots for the Tiger3 in Europe. Shilpa shetty The actress is known for hosting some of Ganpati’s most zealous celebrations at home. Although her husband Raj Kundra is in jail for his alleged involvement in a pornography affair and her sister Shamita Shetty is inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, Shilpa brought the idol of Ganpati home alone this time. year. The actress also taught her son Viaan to follow the tradition. Sonu sood The actor, who emerged as one of the saviors during the coronavirus pandemic, is known to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi every year. The actor welcomed Ganesh’s idol to his home in Mumbai on Thursday. The actor said in an interview with ETimes that he has been bringing Ganpati home for 22 years now. Shah Rukh Khan The actor welcomes the idol Ganpati to his house in Mannat every year and celebrates the festival with his family. The actor actively participates in the traditions of the festival. Ganesh Chaturthi, which begins September 10, 2021, is spreading the message of positivity, health and happiness for all. Also known as Vinayaka or Ganpati, Lord Ganesh is revered as the god of new beginnings and the remover of all obstacles. I wish you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/movies/ganesh-chaturthi-salman-khan-to-shilpa-shetty-bollywood-stars-who-welcome-ganpati-home-every-year-4186445.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos