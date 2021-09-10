Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood style – Films Rediff.com





Keep your foot in fashion this holiday season and kill like a Bollywood diva. Photography: Courtesy of Shraddha Kapoor / Instagram No party session is complete without going desi and Shraddha Kapoor shows us how to nail this look to perfection in a gorgeous hand-woven purple saree. Remember to tie your hair into a tight bun with a gajra to finish the look. Photography: Courtesy of Pooja Hegde / Instagram If you go for six yards of drape but want to keep it bold, then wear a silver or gold saree with a striped blouse like Pooja hegde. Photography: Courtesy of Kangana Ranaut / Instagram Kangana Ranautorganza and silk kurta pastel pink flower costume dupatta is the perfect example of simple yet elegant. Photograph: Courtesy of Bhumi Pednekar / Instagram Want to wear a neon outfit during the holiday season? Get inspired by Bhumi Pednekarthat looks effortlessly radiant in her neon green sharara together. Photograph: Courtesy of Aamna Sharif / Instagram Show off your slender figure and make a style statement like Aamna Sharif put on a beautiful lehenga-choli with Gota appliqué, thread details and mirror work. Photograph: Courtesy of Hina Khan / Instagram Hina Khan‘s rani the pink outfit belongs in everyone’s closet. It’s vibrant, fun, and great for any special occasion. Photography: Courtesy of Prachi Desai / Instagram Obsessed with flowers? Go on Prachi Desai way and opt for a long tunic in soft pink floral print with manual work in sequence and yarn. Pair with cigarette pants or pajamas and you’ll be looking like a diva in no time. Photography: Courtesy of Karisma Kapoor / Instagram Nothing screams more festive than a stunning Anarkali dress. And not Karisma kapoor to be pretty in her white and pink Anamika Khanna outfit? Photography: Courtesy of Dia Mirza / Instagram If designer outfits with embellishments aren’t your cup of tea, just choose solid silk kurta set of palaces like She is Mirza and you’ll turn heads. Photography: Courtesy of Karishma Tanna / Instagram Or you can abandon the desi look entirely and go for something more casual but festive worthy like Karishma tannathe easy-to-ventilate cotton set of.

