Konkona Sensharma Opens Up About Co-parenting Son Haroon With Ex Ranvir Shorey, Calls Him A Very Involved Parent | Bollywood





Konkona Sensharma has said that her ex-husband, Ranvir Shorey, is a very involved parent of their 10-year-old son Haroon. She spoke about their co-parenting experience and said most of them are able to work it out. Ranvir and Konkona married in 2010 and welcomed Haroon a year later. Although they separated in 2015, after five years of marriage, their divorce was not finalized until last year. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Konkona said that she and Ranvir try to schedule their schedules so that at least one of them is in town with Haroon. I’m very lucky because Father Haroons is a very involved parent. The point is, because we’re both working and pulling, we’re able to balance most of the time. When Haroons’ dad is filming, I try to be in town and vice versa, she says. Now it’s going to happen that Father Haroons and I are going to be out of town, so my mother comes and stays for a month. Or his older brother and his wife will come and stay, we’ll find out. When he was younger, we took him everywhere with us, she added. In March, Ranvir took to Twitter to share a photo from Haroons’ birthday celebration, which also featured Konkona. The three posed with a chocolate cake in front of them. ten! Happy birthday, Haroon Shorey! You light up our lives! the legend read. See also: Ranvir Shorey is asked if he will ever remarry Konkona Sensharma. See his answer Earlier this year, Ranvir responded with a witty comment when a Twitter user made a personal comment about her marriage to Konkona. Konkona Sensharma was right when she left you, the person wrote, to which he replied: No, no, apparently I’m right and she left. He added a laughing emoji at the end. Konkona plays a central role in the recently released Amazon Prime Video series, Mumbai Diaries 11/26. She will then be seen in a cameo in Kutte, which marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj’s son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj.

