Watch: Actor Odunlade Adekola Debunks Role-Sex Claim | The Guardian Nigeria News





Popular Yoruba actor, Odunlade Adekola has come out to respond to the allegation making waves on social media that he demands sex with young actresses in exchange for roles in films. This rumor started to circulate after some blogs posted it on their page. In reaction, Odunlade made a video on his Instagram and YouTube pages debunking this rumor. He said any woman he’s ever asked for sex in exchange for a movie role should come forward and speak his truth. He then challenged his accusers to provide proof of the allegations against him. The actor has stated that he is not reacting to the rumors, but in this case he chose to do so because of other actresses who may be planning to enter the film industry. In his words: You don’t have to answer everything, but there are some things they will say about you that you need to delete because of the future. Let me clarify this one. They said I normally demand sex before I give someone a role, that I ask women in my group for sex before I give them roles. I, Odunlade Adekola, have never done that. I can’t make anyone a star, but none of the ladies (list names) that came through me, don’t try to cover me up, if I’ve ever asked for sex before giving you a role, please leave some comments under this post. I just have to go out to clarify this because of the young people entering the industry later on, I just have to do it. Odunlade Adekola is a Nigerian actor, singer, filmmaker, producer and director. He was born and raised in Abeokuta, Ogun State, but Otun Ekiti, Ekiti State. He gained popularity and was widely known for his lead role in the 2003 Ishola Durojaye film Asiri Gomina Wa, and has appeared in several Nollywood films since then. He is the founder and CEO of Odunlade Adekola Film Production (OAFP).

