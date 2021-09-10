Actress Kathryn Prescott in intensive care after being hit by cement truck in New York, says Twin – NBC New York





Actress Catherine prescott is fortunate enough to be alive after being struck by a vehicle in New York City. On Thursday, September 8, the star’s twin sister Megan Prescott shared a Instagram message that Kathryn, known for “Skins“and the title role on MTV’s “Finding Carter”“, is currently hospitalized in intensive care after being hit by a cement truck while crossing the street on Wednesday September 7th. “After battling a complex surgery, some of Kathryn’s injuries include: a broken pelvis in two places, both legs, foot and left hand,” Megan wrote. “She narrowly avoided paralysis. Doctors hope she makes a full recovery, but this will only be possible with the right care at this time.” She explained that London-born Kathryn, 30, is currently in the United States with no family members to support her, and Megan was hoping to travel to the United States to visit her sister, but the US Embassy United rejected his request on September 9. This led Megan to seek help in possibly appealing the decision. Ouch! Injured celebrities “I need help getting to New York to support her recovery,” she explained. “I’m going to have to help her until she can start walking again. I have to be there to help her with literally everything because she will be able to do incredibly little on her own. very long and in need of 24-hour care, even after discharge from hospital. “ Megan frankly continued, “I don’t know what to do with myself. I need to be able to contact my sister to take care of her and at the moment I have no way of doing that. I know he is. going through so much in the world right now, but my heart is broken not being able to be with my twin sister in this horrible time in her life where she desperately needs me – i don’t want her to go through that alone. “ Many friends and fans expressed concern in the comments section for Kathryn, who is also known for her recurring roles in shows such as “24: Legacy”, “The Son” and “Tell Me a Story”, as well as an appearance in the 2019 film “A Dog’s Prayer.” One of these comments came from Alexandra Shipp, Prescott’s co-star in the 2018 Netflix movie “Dude”, who wrote: “This is so terrible !! I’m sending you love. I’ll find how to help you!” Additionally, ‘Skins’ alumna April Pearson posted, “I’m so sorry to hear this Meg, if only I could do more to help.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnewyork.com/entertainment/entertainment-news/skins-actor-hospitalized-icu-after-being-hit-by-cement-truck-nyc-twin-says/3265089/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos