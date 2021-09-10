In August Bollywood Hungama was the first to inform you that Bhoot the police Director Pawan Kriplani was set to direct Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey in a film produced by Ramesh Taurani. A few days later, Taurani himself confirmed the news and said that besides Sara and Vikrant, the film titled Gas lamp would also feature a lead actress in a rather pivotal role. Now we learn that Chitrangda Singh has been engaged in the business.

According to reports, in Gas lamp Chitrangda Singh will play a parallel lead role alongside Sara and Vikrant, but it is stated that the role will be totally different from a conventional parallel lead character. While more details on Chitrangdas’ character in the film are unknown, Sara and Vikrant will star in the film’s romantic lead roles.

Interesting way, Gas lamp will mark director Pawan Kriplanis’ first divergence from the horror thriller genre. Scheduled to go upstairs next month, more details on the film are expected.

