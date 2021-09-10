From Richard Madden to Diana Rigg, where to see 10 great Game of Thrones actors Next | Anglophenia





(Photo: Getty Images) Don’t worry if you still meet Game Of Thrones withdrawal symptoms. We’ve found 10 popular longtime fantasy actors who have TV or movie plans coming up very soon, so here’s where to watch them by the end of the year. 1. Richard Madden (Robb Stark) The Scottish actor has a starring role in one of the most anticipated films of the fall: Eternals, an Oscar-winning superhero story Nomadic country director Chlo zhao. Featured opposite Angelina Jolie, Gemma chan, and Kumail Nanjiani, he plays Ikaris, an immortal alien who can fly and project rays of cosmic energy from his eyes. It hits theaters on November 5. 2. Diana Rigg (Olenna Tyrell) The beloved actress sadly passed away last September, but her latest film, Edgar wrightpsychological thriller Last night in Soho, hits theaters October 29. She plays Miss Collins, an eccentric landlord whose pension in 1960s London isn’t quite what it seems. Early reviews suggest that this bids a fitting farewell. 3. Charles Dance (Tywin Lannister) This British veteran is apparently never without a job. You can then catch it in The king’s man, Matthew Vaughnis eagerly awaited Kingsman prequel movie, which hits theaters on December 22. The dance is part of a stellar ensemble that includes Ralph fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Stanley tucci, Matthew Goode, and Aaron Taylor Johnson. 4. Jim Broadbent (Archimester Ebrose) The Oscar winner’s latest project is The Duke, a quirky British film about a taxi driver stealing a famous painting from the National Gallery in London. It might sound like a wacky premise, but it’s actually based on a true story. The film that shares the limelight Helene Mirren arrived in theaters on Friday, so if you’re intrigued, check it out while you can. 5. Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) Headey trades his glass of wine for a gun in Milkshakes with powder, a bubbly action thriller that debuted on Netflix in July. Her and Doctor Who prefer Karen gillan Play as mother-daughter assassins who team up to save a baby girl from a group of rival assassins. Another Game Of Thrones alum, Ralph ineson aka Dagmer Cleftjaw, appears in a supporting role. Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane) The Norwegian actor is a new recruit for season two of The witcher, which premieres December 17 on Netflix. Join a casting led by Henri cavill, he plays Nevellen, a charismatic man from an aristocratic family who has been grappling with a monstrous curse. Color us very intrigued. 7. Jacob Anderson (Gray Worm) It was announced at Comic-Con in July that Anderson will appear in the new season of Doctor Who due to premiere on BBC America later this year as a recurring character called Vinder. “Not only has my lifelong dream come true, but playing such a fun, adventurous and dynamic character as Vinder is the icing on the cake. It’s very cool,” Anderson said at the time. 8. Michael McElhatton (Roose Bolton) The Irish actor has a supporting role in The last duel, Ridley scottThe next historical drama of the last legally sanctioned duel in the history of France. He is in good company, sharing the screen with Matt damon, Ben affleck, Adam Pilot, and Kill Eve‘s Jodie comer and Harriet walter. It opens on October 15th, so there isn’t too much time to wait. 9. Ciarn Hinds (Mance Rayder) and 10. Aidan Gillen (Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish) Irish actors Hinds and Gillen have key roles in AMC + ‘s latest original series, Close, a gripping gang drama set in the criminal bowels of Dublin. Gillen plays the cold-blooded patriarch of the Kinsellas criminal clan, while Hinds plays their power-hungry rival partner Eamonn Cunningham. It launches today (September 9) on AMC +, so what are you waiting for? Which of these TV shows or movies are you looking forward to the most?

