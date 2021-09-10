Dan + Shay and Dierks Bentley get ready for New Years concert in Nashville





Expect more looks on Nashville when the musical note drops this New Years Eve. This holiday season, the city hosts “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash,” a special five-hour prime-time concert featuring Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton and more . Viewers can tune into the show starting at 7:00 p.m. CST on New Years Eve via CBS and the streaming service Paramount +. Bentley co-headlines the annual free concert at Bicentennial Mall with Dan + Shay and ZacBrown Band. Before COVID-19 blocks live events, the showdrewbetween 150,000 and 200,000 people at Nashville Park. “Big Bash” airs opposite ABCnetwork’s longtime show “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve,” a television tradition from Times Square in New York City. “From the very first show we did 12 years ago on Broadway, when no one really trusted us and the event, our goal was to compete with New York at some point,” Butch said. Spyridon, president of Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp., host of the annual concert. He added: “We look around and ask ourselves, ‘Who is doing the best? “… We want to drive them away. We may never catch them. New York is the gold standard. “ The show promises nearly 50 performances across Nashville, according to a press release. Titular Music Director Mary Hillard Harrington is co-producing “Big Bash” with longtime CMA Awards director Robert Deaton. The confirmed bill also includes Kelsea Ballerini, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Brooks & Dunn, Elle King and Cole Swindell. Additional artists and program hosts will be announced at a later date. “[It’s] truly the best that Nashville has to offer, ”said Harrington. “The greatest artists of our format? They are here on New Years Day. … Nashville is their home and they want to help present Nashville to the world the same way we do. Deaton added, “For our show, we want people to feel the rhythm and excitement of the city of Nashville and all around us.” Viewers and attendees of the Bicentennial Mall can expect a fireworks show and musical note dropping at midnight; The program also aims to celebrate New Years at 11 p.m. CST for viewers on the East Coast. The show airs on CBS starting at 7 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. CST, with a break from 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for local news. The producers hope to feature a rooftop view of the Lower Broadway party district, Spyridon said, and take viewers inside Nashville’s music clubs and honky-tonk bars. In previous years, New Years Eve in Nashville has drawn visitors from Australia, the UK, Brazil and all 50 states. The city produced a concert without an audience last year due to COVID-19 precautions. “We want it to be something the locals are proud of, but we want it to be good enough for people to travel for it,” Spyridon said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennessean.com/story/entertainment/2021/09/09/dan-shay-dierks-bentley-set-new-years-eve-concert-nashville/5757312001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos