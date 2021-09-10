The Scottish papers: “Anger” and “dismay” over vaccine passports





legend The Herald reports that Scots will need proof that they have been fully vaccinated before they can enter nightclubs and many big events from October 1. The vaccine passport plan was officially approved by Holyrood after the SNP and the Greens voted in favor. legend The Scotsman reports that some companies have complained about a lack of detail on how the program will work in practice. The proposals were opposed by Conservatives, Labor and Liberal Democrats. But the government says the system would reduce the risk of transmission and help prevent sites from being closed due to Covid. image source, The paper i legend The i also reports on the approval of vaccine passports. The new rules mean that people over 18 in Scotland will have to prove they have received both doses of the vaccine before being allowed into nightclubs and adult entertainment venues; indoor events without a seat, with more than 500 people in the audience; open-air events without a seat, with over 4,000 people in attendance; and any event of any kind involving more than 10,000 people. image source, Scottish Daily Mail legend The Scottish Daily Mail criticizes the project and says it is in “disarray”. The newspaper reports that the government has yet to define what counts as a nightclub. He also notes that companies will have to pay all the costs they incur in running the program. legend The Scottish Daily Express warns of “crowd issues” over the passport program – warning that there could be crowd unrest at football matches. image source, The press and the newspaper legend The Press and Journal also reports the introduction of vaccine passports, and raises the impact on football clubs. He reports that the Aberdeen side fear it will “cost the club dearly”. image source, The daily telegraph legend Several newspapers are examining the expected announcement of the booster shots, including the Daily Telegraph, which is interviewing Dame Sarah Gilbert, the professor who led the creation of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. She says most people don’t need to give a third dose because immunity lasts well, and urges the UK to direct alternate doses to countries with low vaccination rates instead. . legend The Times says the booster shots should get the green light early next week, however, after evidence showed that they boost antibody levels “several times”. No final decision has been made on when or who will receive the third doses, the newspaper adds, with some vaccine experts arguing for a six-month wait after the second dose in order to achieve a stronger response. legend The Scottish Sun reports that actress Janey Godley has been kicked out of a Scottish government Covid campaign for ‘unacceptable’ tweets. She admitted that the tweets, dating from several years ago, had “terrible and horrific overtones” after being published by several newspapers, including the Sun. legend The Daily Record reports that the Red Cross has been recruited for emergency aid as paramedics have to queue for hours outside Scotland’s largest hospital. image source, The National legend The National’s front page says SNP deputy leader Keith Brown will open the SNP conference by calling on supporters to reach out “for independence.” legend The Evening Telegraph reports that a 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was found near his home in Dundee on Wednesday afternoon with serious injuries. legend The Courier reports 150 jobs are coming to Arbroath as a seafood company moves its factory to Lanarkshire. image source, Glasgow weather legend Scotland must do more to break the cycle of violence by tackling the problem the same way it has fought Covid-19, according to a specialist police force. The Scottish Violence Reduction Unit has called for a major public health effort to reduce violence as it launches a new pilot project in Glasgow. The Glasgow Times spoke to a man who benefited from the project. legend According to the Evening Express, Covid passports could cost Aberdeen FC 1.5 million as “a large number” of fans would like their money back. legend Children’s safety in Edinburgh is at risk of being compromised by a lack of openness and transparency in city council, a senior city councilor has warned. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-58510047

