Sony, Universal among studios vying for new Christopher Nolan film – The Hollywood Reporter





Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has a new film project and for the first time in over a decade there is no studio behind him ready to act as a distributor. Several sources say that Nolan has a film project centered on J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who is believed to be one of the fathers of the atomic bomb he helped develop during World War II. However, unlike previous projects, Nolan’s new film doesn’t automatically set up at Warner Bros., the home of nearly all of his films since 2002. (his period thriller Prestige, produced for Disney in 2006, while that of 2014 Interstellar was a partnership between Warners and Paramount, with the companies taking international and domestic distribution rights respectively.) Sources say Nolan and his camp are in discussions with Sony and Universal, with conversations also taking place with Warners and Paramount. Talks are taking place at the highest executive levels. Universal, Warners and Paramount made no comment while Sony could not be reached for comment. No offers have been made and a theatrical release is of the utmost importance. Despite this demand – Nolan is one of the filmmakers who has been a strong supporter of the theatrical experience – a source said streamers should not be left out of the race. Netflix, for example, has agreed to grant theatrical releases to certain filmmakers. Although Nolan never had a first deal with Warners, he was very loyal to the studio. Things got off to a bad patch in 2020 with the release of his latest film, Principle. The film saw its release push three times due to the raging pandemic before ultimately releasing exclusively in theaters, with the filmmaker wanting to act as a catalyst for a return from audiences. This did not happen at the national level, where the film only grossed $ 58.4 million. Tensions erupted between the filmmaker and the executives during the many changes and phases of commercialization. Nolan has also expressed his displeasure with the studio for moving its 2021 roster to day-to-day theatrical and HBO Max streaming, although his own film is not part of that movement.

