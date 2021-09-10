“A new chapter”: the Orchester symphonique de Montréal organizes a free concert – Montreal





The Orchester symphonique de Montréal (OSM) closed the summer season with a free outdoor concert Thursday, and at the same time kicked off a new era. For the first time since arriving in the city, the orchestra’s new musical director, Rafael Payare, gave a concert with the audience at the city’s Olympic stadium. “This is truly the start of a new chapter,” said Marianne Perron, OSM’s senior director of musical programming. “We’re more than excited, excited that we can bring this concert to our community, so it’s very, very special to us.” Read more: Rafael Payare becomes the new musical director of the Orchester symphonique de Montréal Those present were treated to a musical journey with classical music from different corners of the world, including France, Germany, Russia and Latin America. The story continues under the ad The choice of music for this concert is a sort of tasting menu of what the orchestra will be offering under the direction of Maestro Payares. “Just to try out a little bit of everything. All the pieces have a lot of colors and a lot of fireworks, ”said Payare. On September 1, Maestro Payare took over from Maestro Ken Nagano as musical director of the orchestra. Maestro Payare became the ninth musical director in the history of the orchestra and the very first of Latin American origin, born in Venezuela. Read more: Maestro Kent Nagano prepares for final season with the Orchester symphonique de Montréal Montrealers seem excited to see what he brings to the table. The free concert was attended by 3,500 people who, according to the organizers, booked all tickets online in less than an hour. “We just want to celebrate the fact that everyone is here together again. The orchestra missed the audience, the audience missed the orchestra, ”Payare said. “We’re finally here. It’s a big party, that’s the whole idea of ​​tonight. Maestro Payare will be in Montreal as musical director of the orchestras for the next five years. The story continues under the ad















Maestro Kent Nagano will return to the Orchester symphonique de Montréal with a live performance





Maestro Kent Nagano will return to the Orchester symphonique de Montréal with a concert on July 13, 2021

