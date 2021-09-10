Post-Ida revival in New Orleans: beer and donuts are back | Entertainment

Entertainment
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Supply trucks deliver beer to Bourbon Street again and the famous Café Du Monde serves donuts, fried pastries coated with white sugar, even though there aren’t many tourists or of premises to take advantage of it.
With most of the current in New Orleans nearly two weeks later Hurricane Ida Struck, the city is showing signs of a return after the Category 4 storm, which was responsible for more than two dozen deaths in the state. More businesses are opening their doors every day, gasoline is easier to find, and many roads are lined with huge piles of debris from clean-up work.
Thousands of people still struggle without electricity and water outside the metropolitan area, and officials say the sweltering heat contributes to both health problems and misery. It could still be weeks before power is restored to some areas, and many residents who evacuated have not returned.
It is not lost on anyone here at the state level and certainly not on our local partners how many people continue to suffer, Governor John Bel Edwards said Thursday. As things improve and we can be thankful for it … it will be a very long term recovery.
Around New Orleans, locals are seeing signs that life is returning to normal after Ida. Philip Palumbo, who lives in the French Quarter and works at a bar that remains closed, said lifting the curfew across the city should help restaurants and bars that are struggling to reopen attract more customers.
There isn’t much yet, but they will come back, he said.
Electricity crews have taken a significant step forward in the New Orleans area by restoring power to the vast majority of customers, said Phillip May, general manager of the state’s largest electricity supplier, Entergy. Louisiana, in a conference call with reporters Thursday. About 201,000 of Entergys’ 205,000 customers, or 98%, now have electricity, the company said, and those who have not suffered more serious damage.
But more than 270,000 homes and businesses remained without power, according to the Louisiana Public Service Commission. In Jefferson Parish, 46,000 homes and businesses are still without power, May said, but progress is being made in hard-hit places, including LaPlace, a town in St. John the Baptist Parish where the service has been. recovered in a hospital.
Other parts of the state’s health care system, which have been hit by cases of COVID-19 even before Ida, are struggling. Executives at Ochsner Health System, Louisiana’s largest healthcare provider, estimate that it will take about four weeks for two of its damaged hospitals to be fully operational.
Throughout the system, illnesses caused by heat are a major concern, said Dr Robert Hart, Ochsners chief medical officer. Hart said emergency rooms have also seen several patients stricken with carbon monoxide, a common problem after large storms as people use gas generators for electricity, sometimes indoors.
Many of them didn’t have to be admitted, thank goodness. But it’s certainly a good reason to remind people to be careful with their generators, he said. A family told us that they installed the generator in their house because they feared it might be stolen.
On a positive note, Ochsner said the number of people being treated for COVID-19 was down significantly. Ochsner had 486 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, up from 1,074 a month ago, Chief Executive Officer Warner Thomas said.
We have continued to see a decline almost every day for the past two weeks, Thomas said.
Around New Orleans, the progress is evident both in the lights coming back on and the piles of debris lining several streets. When residents return home, they pile wet mattresses, fractured wood, tree branches and other storm debris along the edges. In the French Quarter, a large pile was placed under balconies adorned with decorative ironwork.
In the New Orleans suburb of Gretna, Tiffany Scott and her family had a long pile of debris along the sidewalk outside her house. Scott said it slowly became easier to get gas, ice and other supplies that were in short supply immediately after the hurricane.
We’ve been through this before, so most of us are used to knowing that we have to drive and sit in a line, she said. But it’s much easier to find the things you need.
Still, there is evidence that the city still has some way to go before it is fully recovered.
Sid Padil, visiting from San Francisco to check out the gas stations and convenience stores he owns in Louisiana and Mississippi, said he was surprised by the devastation and the stripes of blue tarp roofs visible during landing in New Orleans Monday. He struggled to find a place to eat, and when he did, it was mostly locals and what appeared to be salvage workers, Padil said.
I don’t see a lot of tourists at the moment, he says.
Reeves reported from Birmingham, Alabama. Associated Press reporters Melinda Deslatte in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Jeff Martin in Marietta, GA, contributed to this report.
