Hollywood Stars Return to TIFF Red Carpet for “Dear Evan Hansen” Premiere | Entertainment

TORONTO – The Toronto International Film Festival welcomes Hollywood celebrities back to the red carpet as organizers seek to rekindle the event’s big-screen magic despite pandemic precautions.
TIFF kicked off with the premiere of the musical “Dear Evan Hansen” at Roy Thomson Hall on Thursday night, signaling a return to cinema after the COVID-19 crisis largely limited last year’s festival to digital screenings and drive-thru. in.
But even as global glitter graced Toronto again, the 10-day hybrid festival seemed to lack the fanfare of previous years.
Director Stephen Chbosky has said he has had a special relationship with TIFF since his first studio film, “The Benefits of Being a Wallflower,” debuted at the festival in 2021.
Chbosky said having “Dear Evan Hansen” opened this year’s pandemic-friendly festival felt like “coming home.”
“We didn’t even know if there would be a TIFF,” he said. “We just went to get the first crowd, hundreds of people in the audience. I’m still a little excited about that. It’s remarkable.”
Based on the Tony Award-winning musical, “Dear Evan Hansen” sees Ben Platt reprise his Broadway role as a socially anxious high school student who is caught in a web of deception after the death of a classmate.
Platt, Julianne Moore and Amandla Stenberg were among the cast at the gala.
But rather than being greeted by crowds of fans, the cast were shielded from public view as they walked the red carpet.
The trio bowed to the audience after Thursday night’s screening, taking the stage with Nik Dodani, Colton Ryan and Danny Pino.
But many star watchers have reported a dearth of celebrity sightings outside the heavily guarded venue.
As she stood in line to sit down, Brenna Russell thought she saw Platt entering the theater.
But after pulling out her phone to take a photo, the 17-year-old musical theater student realized she’d been mistaken about the identity of the masked character.
“I thought it was him, because I saw the curly hair and the lanky kind of body,” she said. “When he approached, we saw it wasn’t him. But we held our hopes for a second.”
Mackenzie and Ezra Wayland were excited to experience their first TIFF in person after moving to Toronto to study media production and filmmaking this fall.
Mackenzie Wayland expected the city to be teeming with celebrities and movie-going crowds, but instead all she found outside of the opening night venue was the hour-hour traffic. point.
“It’s really exciting to finally be able to participate in the festivities,” said Ezra Wayland, wearing a TIFF T-shirt. “It’s not that there are a lot of festivities this year.”
As TIFF features a number of world-famous celebrities on its guest list, some international players, industry and media are choosing to stay at home this year.
Many A-listers who have toured the Venice Film Festival are not supposed to promote the same titles in person at TIFF, including “Dune” stars Timothe Chalamet and Zendaya.
with files from the Associated Press
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on September 9, 2021.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
