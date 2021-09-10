Empire actor Kunal Kapoor said: “I will play Babur again if you give me a different perspective”

One of the most fascinating things for Kunal Kapoor was that his character of Babur, in The Empire, was not the typical aggressive, commanding emperor. He was riddled with doubt and insecurity, like any other person. The actor portrayed each track successfully on screen.

In an exclusive interview with IndiaToday.in, Kunal opened up about his portrayal of Babur, filming during the pandemic, and how OTT changed the game for everyone involved.

What was your interpretation of Babur?

Usually an emperor is aggressive, bossy, but what I really like about the book Empire of the Moghul, which the series is based on, is that the character was written in a way that shows he has a lot of doubts about himself. He is strong physically but he needs women in his life to put him back on his feet. And it was something I had never seen before. I think that was the most fascinating thing about this role.

You talk about strong female characters in the show. Have you at any point in time thought that someone else would outdo you?

When I read the book, I realized that each character has a definite journey. I never thought I would get lost. I actually love the way the character of Shaibani Khan (played by Dino Morea) was written, every time he’s on screen you know something is going to happen. Moreover, women play such an important role. Whenever you think of an empire, you always think of the king and how he makes all the decisions. But here the women wielded the power and that’s something I’ve never seen before.

We have seen major historical films in our industry, but this was the first time that a period drama of this magnitude has been attempted. It was also your digital debut. Did you ever think you were taking a risk with The Empire?

It’s a risk in the sense that it hasn’t been attempted before and you’re playing a character who isn’t A-typical. It’s a risk for sure. But what I found interesting was the story, the way it was written, and second, the scale the creators were taking it up to. They didn’t watch it like any other show. They wanted to do something that would be considered a benchmark. It was risky, sure, but their vision and ambition was huge, and I had to be a part of it.

Earlier you said that the scenery for the show was so big that you got lost. How was the experience of filming The Empire?

Once you entered these costumes, you were transported to this world. And filming with Nikkhil Advani and Mitakshara Kumar (director of The Empire) was completely different. Nikkhil turns in guerrilla warfare, there is music, a lot of noise on the set. He likes the chaos on his set. Whereas, in the case of Mitakshara, it is very still and calm. It was difficult for us to turn during the pandemic. We were supposed to shoot the show in four months, but it took us a year and a half to finish filming. There have been huge breaks between each schedule due to the pandemic.

Was it difficult for you to maintain your physique for this long?

The day I finished filming, I went to shave, because I had been living like this for two years. More than the physical thing, it was a mental thing – staying in character despite long gaps. Also, the fear of the Covid on the set was palpable. But the reaction we received for the show is well worth it.

The show received a backlash from a certain section for the representation of the Mughal dynasty. Considering the climate of the country, did you mention this point during the filming?

Not really. We never said we were doing a biopic. We just stayed true to our source, which was the book. Now, if tomorrow someone approaches me with a completely different perspective and a damn good script with the same character, I’ll play it as honestly as I can. As an actor, my job is just to be honest about what’s written and the writer’s and filmmaker’s perspective, and that’s what I focus on. Some people have also asked “why did Kunal play Babur in a weak and vulnerable way”. So there will always be different opinions, you just need to do your job honestly.

Drashti Dhami said that Shabana Azmi often taught him to speak Urdu. You had the most scenes with Shabana, what was your experience?

It was unbelievable. The thing about Shabana ji is you think of her as a very serious person, but she is so much fun to be around. She’s full of jokes and stories. I like to sit and chat with her. She can’t help but correct other people’s Urdu because she speaks the language so well. I really enjoyed working with her.

Do you think OTT has been a game-changer for everyone involved?

I think this has been a huge change. Now the actors are not chosen because of their market share, but because they are the most suitable for the character. And if you think about it, people haven’t walked into theaters in the last couple of years, they’ve gotten used to watching content on OTT from all over the world, so when they finally get back to theaters, are they going to be around. agree with the content we gave them two years ago? Will they want to see the superstars do the same? Will they not be looking for new stories? This, I think, will also be a test for all the big players.

