A native of South Bend, the Notre Dame graduate directs the Hollywood film “Queenpins”





Actress Kristen Bell makes you love her, criminal or not, as she and a friend turn the coupon into a scam so lucrative that they buy huge RVs, several sports cars, and boxes of fire arms. After all, the character of Bells in the movie Bowling, Connie Kaminski, was kicked out of a baby. And, as the cheeky housewife points out at the start, she’s a triple gold medalist in running: you know what it’s worth in the real world? Absolutely nothing. Native of South Bend and graduate of Adams High School GitaPullapillyand her husband, Aron Gaudet, wrote and directed the script with harsh words. Locally, the film debuts today at Movies 14. Queenpin is inspired by a true Phoenix story, but each character, each a creation of the director couple, pays homage to people who feel undervalued. Like themselves. Pullapilly and Gaudet have established a remarkable track record in making documentary films, based on their early days in television journalism. The couple met while they were both working for TV stations in Grand Rapids and decided they could tell deeper stories in a movie. They won an Emmy nomination in 2009 for their feature documentary The Way We Get By, a film about three seniors who find meaning in life, which won 18 awards at film festivals around the world and aired, among other things, in the POV television series on PBS. Their narrative feature “Beneath theHarvest Sky” premiered in 2015 at the Toronto and Tribeca Film Festivals. And, in 2013, they created the national PBS Lifecasters show about artists overcoming obstacles to build a second life. In 2016, the couple were awarded the prestigious GuggenheimFellowship. But in an interview with The Tribune, the couple said they’ve heard the same refrain too often in their seven years of trying to bring a bigger budget movie to Hollywood: They lacked value. Time and time again we have felt undervalued and devalued, ”Pullapilly said. We were fighting to get out of the box that Hollywood had pigeonholedus in. That changed a few weeks ago. Queenpins, their first foray into studio film and comedy, was sold by STX Films to Paramount for a very good profit, says Pullapilly. This means they finally have the support to continue their rejected judicial corruption drama Crook County. Smart lines As it turns out, Queenpins arrived at the right time therapeutically for the couple and now, they believe, for a world scared of a pandemic. Pullapillyspère died in 2017. Gaudets’ mother died in 2014. piece eccentric produced the smiles and laughs they needed. They had heard about the absurd and real story of extreme coupons gone awry and, using their journalism skills, traveled to Phoenix to speak with the investigator of the case, who provided them with police reports. and the criminal court case. It was so incredible for us, it was in itself a comedy, says Gaudet. The dialogue continued to produce clever lines, mostly subtle hits against the characters’ perceived sense of worth. Bells’ character, Kaminski, tries to influence his boyfriend, JoJoJohnson, to join the scam, saying: Do you know who gets rewarded? People who don’t play by the rules. It’s time to bend the rules. JoJo is played by Kirby Howell-Baptiste, a Briton who has a compelling American accent and who starred alongside Bell in The Good Place and House of Lies. Ken Miller, an unfortunate supermarket loss prevention officer played by Paul Walter Hauser (“Me, Tonya and BlacKkKlansman), first notices the scam. He greets the US Postal Inspector who the hell is working on. the case: they said they were sending the FBI What are you carrying the mail or something? The Postal Inspector, played by Vince Vaughn (Dodgeball), responds: That would be a postman. They carry the mail. I carry a gun. For accomplices, Kaminski and Johnson recruit two junior employees in a printing of coupons in Mexico, a couple who are expecting a baby. Kaminski’s husband is a heartless IRS auditor who has no idea of ​​the scam and only earns respect through the fear he inflicts. At the end, Kaminski explains to investigators: I knew I was worth more. Have you ever wanted just a little more? Maybe we just value different things. In STX Films’ production notes, Bell is quoted as saying of Pullapilly and Gaudet: These are also some of the best screenwriters I’ve ever worked with. Their script is so nuanced and the words are chosen so perfectly. Gaudet says the film is a love letter to both the postal inspectors and the extreme coupon cutters, who are all treated in the film as heroes in their own right. We never judge our characters, says Gaudet. This comes from our background in journalism, adds Pullapilly. You don’t judge. She says it comes through in acting as well, adding that Kristen will tell you that when she plays a character who makes bad choices, audiences always love her. South Bend Roots Pullapillysdrive for storytelling was born from childhood. She remembers it was difficult growing up in an Indian family in South Bend in the 1980s because she was different from her peers. With few friends, she spent social time with her family and became the biggest nerd growing up. community. When asked what part of her South Bend home is in their movies, she talks about her father, Cyriac K. Pullapilly. accompany as a young girl, riding with his planes and dadon buses in Asia and India, as he told incredible stories of history. Hed has always said that if you want to know the present and the future, look to the past and look to timeless human elements like emotion, character, ego, jealousy, and power. It has totally influenced the way we work, she says. Emotional storytelling has become a central part of their films. We never wanted our documentaries to sound like you’re taking medication, says Gaudet. For the documentary Harvest Sky, he notes, they kept asking themselves: How do people survive in dead end rural towns? CrookCounty will be a dramatic thriller with comedic moments, thanks to what the characters get away with. It is based on a true, crazy story about the covert operation Greylord which shot dozens of judges, lawyers and police who were settling cases in Cook County, Illinois. Gaudet describes it as the largest investigation into the justice system in history, leading to judges who were sentenced to 15 years in prison. While that happened in the 1980s, she says, it’s still as relevant today. In 2015, the screenplay produced The Black List, a survey of the most popular screenplays for studio and production company executives that had yet to be produced. Now the film has a wide distribution and Oscar-winning producers are working on it. Pullapilly occasionally returns to South Bend to see his family, to visit his father’s grave at Notre Dames Cedar Grove Cemetery, and, sometimes over the years, to speak to film students about Notre Dame women and leadership. In 2019, she and Gaudet launched the Indo-American film. Initiative for Hollywood and Bollywood filmmakers to share ideas and foster more opportunities for good storytelling. As for Queenpins, says Pullapilly, this film brought us joy and happiness. We hope that audiences around the world will feel joy and happiness, but also find their own loopholes. Not the criminal type, she said. But a chance to break out of your own patterns. Find your loophole, Pullapillyurges. Find out what you’re supposed to do. This is perhaps the most difficult thing to do. … Hollywood is a constant rejection. So many times people do things and say, Oh that’s the only thing I can do, she said. You can’t just play by the rules everyone tells you, Gaudet adds. Email South Bend Tribune reporter Joseph Dits at [email protected] On the screen “Queenpins” opens today at Movies 14 910 W. Edison Road, Mishawaka, at the following times: 1:05 a.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:55 p.m. and 9:55 p.m. For more information, visitcinemark.com/ theaters / in-mishawaka / cinemark- films-14.

