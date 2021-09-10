The Card Counter and The Nowhere Inn, reviewed

In preparation for Paul Schraders’ latest film, The Card Counter, I revisited one of his finest works, Light Sleeper, from 1992. It was about a reluctant, introverted and ascetic man who spoke to us in his voice. off and wrote his thoughts in a diary. At one point we saw him from above, stretched out full length on his bed. All of these things are also true for the new film, and the parallels don’t end there. The haunting score for Light Sleeper was by Michael Been, whose son Robert Levon Been is one of the composers of The Card Counter, and Willem Dafoe appears in both films. To claim that Schrader is stuck in a groove would be unfair; it would be more correct to say that he is no less advanced than his hermetic heroes. He became the National Loneliness Laureate.

Consider the guy at the heart of The Card Counter. He calls himself William Tell (Oscar Isaac), although his last name was formerly Tillich. (Do we seriously want to remember Paul Tillich, the Protestant theologian and philosopher? Don’t bet against it.) In traditional Schrader fashion, William has a knack for hiding as much as he reveals. It was in prison that I learned to count cards, he says, and I wondered what led to his incarceration. Now free, he rolls from town to town and from casino to casino. He plays blackjack, roulette and poker, preferring small bets, I stick to modest goals and educate us on his methods for each game. With roulette, he advises a direct choice of red or black; don’t mess with numbers. You win, you leave, he said. You lose, you go.

Beyond the tables, William seeks to purge his life of risks. He stays in motels (Single, one night), pays in cash and, once in a room, wraps the furniture in sheets and twine. Either it protects itself from germs and dirt, or it imitates the work of Christo and Jeanne-Claude, the artists who wrapped slightly larger objects, like the Reichstag in Berlin. There’s certainly a bizarre aesthetic compulsion here, and cinematographer Alexander Dynan turns off the lights until a flowery bedspread emits only a ghost of color. Williams clothes are not shinier; his black leather jacket, gray shirt, and black tie are, I guess, a funeral nod to the outfits Steve McQueen wore as a poker ace in The Cincinnati Kid (1965). Stripped to the waist, William shows the maxim tattooed on his shoulder blades: I entrust my life to Providence, I entrust my soul to Grace. He locked himself in solitary confinement, so what will it take to break down the walls?

The answer is: three meetings, with three very different people. The first is La Linda (Tiffany Haddish), who admires William and invites him to join a team of players she manages. It is the only source of heat in cinema and a foil to the heroes’ existential cold. If you are not playing for real money, why are you playing at all? she said to William. Time passes, he replies. The second person he meets is John Gordo (Dafoe), a grumpy cranky old man who we learn was once a private entrepreneur; during the war on terror, in hells such as Abu Ghraib, he trained American soldiers in the art of interrogation. William was one of those soldiers. (In his sentence, he may have surfed the madness.) After being photographed degrading the inmates, he was jailed. Gordo, on the other hand, went unpunished for a breach of natural law that haunts a child named Cirk (Tye Sheridan), the third person of interest, whose father served and sinned alongside William, and suffered the consequences. consequences. Cirk, angry and agitated, has Gordo in his sights.

What’s uncomfortable about The Card Counter is that Schrader builds this solid moral backdrop for his characters and then allows them to drift past him. William takes Cirk under his wing, not so much to teach him professional tricks as simply to have him with him. They engage in a mutual inquisition. How long have you been in bed? asks the young man. How long has it been since you saw your mother? the older responds, winning the weirdest repartee of 2021. The story is told firmly, and the directors respect the themes wickedly summed up by a friend of mine like SupersinfulCalvinisticguiltandexpiation! are present and correct. However, an air of randomness seems to settle on the procedure. It’s hard to decide if William and Cirk are heading into a moment of crisis because they absolutely have to, and because their hurt souls can’t go in any other direction, or because they have to. Something keep from slacking off and sinking into the void.

Whatever this film may be, it is a portrait of American desolation. I’m not sure its two main components, The Game Plot, with La Linda, and The Vengeance Plot, against Gordo are successfully linked, but their combined effect is, without a doubt, to sink viewers’ hearts. . As the camera roams the floors of various casinos and rises to observe the green felt pastures, we realize that we can no longer tell which city was in, or whether it was day or night; nor, as far as the customers are concerned, we cannot distinguish the hopefuls from the desperate, for they measure their lives in cards and tokens. The outside world is also begging for joy; there is a shot, of Cirk and William chatting by a motel pool, on a humid day, with an endless train slamming in the distance, which could lead to a permanent decline in the US tourism industry.

I fall this sounds like bad news, wait for the flashbacks. To some extent, they represent a departure for Schrader. Think of its protagonists, like the pleasures merchant of the American Gigolo (1980) and the priest in First Reformed (2017) or Travis Bickle, in Martin Scorseses Taxi Driver (1976), which Schrader wrote in ten days, and who , according to him, jumped in the eyes. of my head like an animal. Typically, these men would leave here and now, driven by their own impetus. We feel the weight of the past (Traviss combat service in Vietnam for example), so much so that we don’t need to see it in action. In The Card Counter, however, William is besieged by visions of the torture chamber where he and Gordo years ago plied their trade. These are filmed at a curved wide angle, as if they were leaning against the curve of Williams’ eyeballs. Perhaps that’s why, as this unfortunate film reaches its violent ending, the camera pulls away, gently withdrawing from screams and moans of pain. Enough is enough.

Just as roving as The Card Counter, but with a much more energetic tone, is The Nowhere Inn, a new documentary, of sorts, directed by Bill Benz. Much of it takes place on the road, in hotel rooms, and on tour buses, in the company of singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, style queen, slippery client and athletic maid, Annie Clark, who performs. under the nickname, or guitar name, from Saint-Vincent. A typical scene sees her walking into a hall, before a concert, with her face on the posters outside, and being turned back by the security guy. I don’t know who you are, he told her. Join the club.

What would William Tell, the monochrome man, think of Clark? She opens the film with cat-eye sunglasses from Susan Sarandon in Thelma and Louise (1991), although Clarks is circled in pink. She plays the piano in a sour lime pantsuit; dip it in gin and you’ll have an instant twist. If her flaming orange onstage costume with tall boots and a fur choker makes you desperately want to see her disabledscene, in the middle of nature, your wish is granted. Here she is, caught in the act with a Scrabble board. Double double word score, she said proudly.

Such is the vanity that propels this cool, silly movie. (It’s actually one movie wrapped in another. Call it a docu-fantasy.) Beneath the brilliance of her dramatic character, Clark is kind, approachable, and certainly not aliena against her friend Carrie Brownstein, who is shooting a movie on her, and craves a hook or a hot tip. Is there a way to increase it a bit? You are cheesy and normal in real life, says Brownstein. The second half of The Nowhere Inn consists of Clark’s response to this challenge. By announcing that I can be Saint-Vincent all the time, she blossoms into a diva.

As you can imagine, the entire shebang is so nagging self-referential, and so loud with jokes, that it should, by right, disappear into its own paperclip. But there is a saving grace: it’s a funny movie. Clark, who grew up in Dallas, enjoys singing Texans with his extended family, dismissing Brownstein’s little complaint that this is not his real family at all. As a rock star, Clark lays in bed with Dakota Johnson (because, you know, isn’t that what rock stars are supposed to do?), Much to Brownstein’s confusion, who can’t not get hold of a cord of short-term privacy. The sharpest of all, pricking the celebrity bubble of reverence, is the scene in which Clark, in full Saint-Vincent mode, refuses to have his picture taken with a fan and leaves. That kind of honesty is so refreshing, the fan said, looking at her happily. Finally, a woman who speaks her truth. In your dreams.