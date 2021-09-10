Columbus Makes Art presents Chaz ONeil and Tanya Anne Long at ROY G BIV

ROY G BIVs latest exhibition features the work of Chaz ONeil and Tanya Long, on display from September 10. October 2. Attend the opening for Franklinton Fridays September 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. or join us when ROY talks with the artists on Saturday September 11 at 2:30 p.m. on Zoom here. We spoke with Chaz and Tanya about their work.

Lynette: Tell us about your practice.

Chaz: My studio practice taught me to surpass myself and be resourceful in various situations and stages of life. I’m always on the lookout for the next big idea, opportunity, or adventure. Art taught me to share my mania. and how to appreciate others.

Tania: My work is influenced by the manufactured components of the world around us, including utilitarian objects, furniture, home interiors, and architectural details.

Terraform by artist Chaz ONeil.

Lynette: When did you start to create art?

Chaz: My independent art practice started at a young age with cartoons, comics and later cartoons. Later, I looked for all the classes in school where I could work with my hands and solve problems.

Tania: I was introduced to ceramics while pursuing undergraduate studies in graphic design. I quickly fell in love with the tactile nature of matter and the challenge of working in three dimensions. My practice and my life have continued to follow the clay path ever since.

Lynette: What word do you hope viewers will say when they see your work?

Chaz: Innovative.

Tania: There isn’t a single word I would choose. When viewers see my work for the first time, I hope they feel something between familiar comfort and uncertainty, something easy to accept but difficult to live with.

Lynette: What’s in your playlist? Do you listen to music when creating art or is there something else that inspires you?

Chaz: My music playlist is always eclectic. I always have a hard time choosing an artist or a genre so I listen to everything. Electronics / techno, movie soundtracks, classic rock, pop and alternative rock. I also like bad B-series movies, so I watch the videos from Red Letter Media, MST3K, How did it happen? and Cinemassacre.

Tania: I usually listen to podcasts instead of music while working. Usually I start a day with news-focused podcasts and then move on to other topics ranging from art and design to in-depth interviews with professionals from other fields. One of my favorite design podcasts is 99% invisible. It offers a unique, detailed history of the objects and infrastructure of our daily lives that people often take for granted.

Work by Tanya Anne Long.

Lynette: What was your last artistic experience?

Chaz: My experience with art is done daily. I am currently Museum & Gallery Assistant at the University of Otterbein. I take care of the installation of our four galleries and the exhibitions we are presenting this fall are breathtaking! Please come and visit!

Tania: One recent exhibit that I really enjoyed was Publicize: craftsmanship in art, 1950-2019 at the Whitney Museum in New York. It was really great to see such a large group of artists organized together in an exhibition that focuses on the process of craftsmanship, not just one material. Several artists whom I have long admired Ree Morton, Betty Woodman and Richard Artschwager were included in the exhibition.

Lynette: What’s the best thing about the Columbus art scene right now?

Chaz: The best thing about the Columbus art scene right now is the new hot spots for your up-and-coming artist to market themselves, connect, and collaborate with the local community. Areas like West Broad and Franklinton.

Tania: A native of New York and living in Cleveland for two years, I am unfamiliar with the current Columbus art scene. I know ROY G BIV is a great place for emerging artists and I look forward to discovering more about the Columbus artist community through my participation in the gallery.

