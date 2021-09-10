Art exhibitions, performances planned this weekend across the peninsula

A pair of arts and crafts showcases – one inside, one outside – slated for this weekend in the Northern Olympic Peninsula, features an array of handmade creations. Lovers of art, nature and musical theater will also find shows and exhibits, both online and at local venues.

When planning your participation, it is advisable to check the presenter’s website and social media pages to ensure that the event is still ongoing.

Here is a sample of activities.

•The 50th Crafts by the Dock The fair brings together three dozen vendors at the Pope Marine Plaza on Madison Street and Water Street in downtown Port Townsend.

The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday with booths spaced 5 feet apart and masking strongly encouraged, organizer Donna Harding said.

“We have new carpenters and we have a woman who makes carvings from old hardback books,” Harding said. The sculptor Pamela Tirao carves the pages, while “they are still books. It’s pretty cool, ”she added.

Vendors come from all over western Washington, Harding said, adding that musicians are welcome to come and walk around the fair.

• Studio Bob to host fifth annual fiber arts exhibition during the Port Angeles Second Saturday Art Walk.

The opening night and artists reception at the studio, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles, is open to the public from 5 pm to 8 pm on Saturdays. The Loom Bar will also be open to fully vaccinated customers during the event.

This jury-less show features fiber arts ranging from spinning, felting and weaving to quilting, crochet, carpet punching and costumes; a collection of vintage kimono is also on display and available for sale.

This Sunday and again on September 19 at Studio Bob, artist demonstrations will continue from noon to 4 p.m. The studio is also open to those who wish to visit by appointment. To arrange an appointment, contact Cabled Fiber & Yarn at 360-504-2233.

• “Broadway in your pajamas” an hour-long musical revue featuring local artists, runs through this Saturday.

Tickets are available – by donation – for the show online through the presenter, Ghostlight Productions: www.ghost lightwa.org.

• Virtual wooden boat festival 2020 videos are shown online through Sunday for free public viewing courtesy of Northwest Maritime Center.

Since the cancellation of the 2021 festival, a flotilla of shorter and longer videos from last year’s virtual event can be found here. These include articles on small boat adventures around the world and tours of tall ships and boat shops.

• Marrow vineyards hosts its last outdoor concert of the season with the Kelly Carpenter band from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission is free while food and drink will be available for purchase at the winery, 423 Meade Road, Nordland.

• Underwater photographyby former National Geographic reporter Bill Curtsinger is on display at the Grover Gallery, 236 Taylor St., Port Townsend.

The gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. daily, with more information on Northwind.org.

To join Curtsinger on a private tour of his work and hear the stories behind the photos on Meet the Artist Mondays at 5 p.m., email [email protected].

________

Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected] news.com.



