Yami Gautam: I’m My Own Bollywood Godfather, Entertainment News

Yami Gautam Dhar is busy these days promoting his horror thriller ‘Bhoot Police’ starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Javed Jaffery. During an interview with an entertainment news website, Yami, who is approaching a decade in Bollywood, said she now has a better understanding of how things work in the industry and that she is her own godfather. Read also : Bhoot Police Review: Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam Dhar Lost In This Ho-Hum Ghost Hunting Adventure “I’m my own godfather. Plus, I had a support system in my family that kept me sane. You can’t always fully understand this place. People always offer career advice. will say: Dress a certain way for meetings, socialize more, get typed all over the place. I had to decide if I personally connect with [these ideas]. I had to force myself not to fall into this [trap] and stay focused on finding the right roles. Uri: the surgical strike [2019] broke the mold for me. Constant media scrutiny doesn’t help matters, she adds. Wrong things are written about you; you have to decide if you want to jump into the fish market and become the noise. You have to condition yourself. It’s ironic when the media talks about mental health, given the role they play in [disrupting] that, ”she said. Read also : English films should be discouraged from taking over our screens: Kangana Ranaut at WION Speaking of the ‘Bhoot Police’ landing, the ‘Bala’ star reportedly said: “Pavan [Kirpalani, director] and I had to do another movie together, which didn’t work. When that happened, I was ready. We tried not to compromise on the film despite the pandemic. None of us went home for Diwali because we didn’t want to break the bio-bubble. “

As for his 10 years in Bollywood, Yami revealed, “I have a better sense of things now. At the time, I debuted on my own, and no one is telling you what action to take there. The turning point in his career was undoubtedly Bala (2019). Viewers entering to see Ayushmann Khurrana spin his magic again, were pleasantly surprised to see Gautam match him, spark for spark. In this industry, work is your job. only expression. People told Amar [Kaushik, director] that they didn’t imagine me in that role, but it took this script to change things. “

