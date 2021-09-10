Entertainment
Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac give acting masterclass in Scenes From a Marriage
There is a pervasive belief that the greatest compliment you can give an actor is that they have “disappeared” in their role and that the best acting is one where you can’t tell the actor is playing. at all.
It’s nice.
The best actors are, above all, cunning salespeople. Their job is to sell complete strangers by joining them in the kid’s game of pretending they’re someone we know they’re not. The actor’s job is not that of an illusionist who makes the strings disappear but that of inviting in a seductive way an audience to ignore an otherwise obvious reality. “Put aside the will and the intellect”, the great Swedish director Ingmar Bergman once said to watch films, “we make room for it in our imagination”.
Writer / Director Hagai Levi’s remake of The 1973 Bergman Miniseries Scenes from a wedding debuts on HBO on Sunday, and like many of Bergman’s films, could be accused of being too much theatrical. By this accusation, we probably mean that he has a kind of noticeable construction: the sets have the rigidity of the scenes, and the main characters of the remake of Levi, the professor of philosophy Jonathan and his wife, a successful technological framework for 10 years. , Mira are “played” by such recognizable actors as Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain. Corn Scenes from a wedding is a spectacular showcase of the duo’s huge acting chops, and all the more because Levi reminds you that everything is pretense.
Like the movie 2019 Marriage story, scenes from a wedding has a somewhat cynical title; the series is not so much an examination of a successful union as an exploration of (in Levi’s words) “How traumatic is a separation in the course of human life”. Aside from a few subtle but important tweaks to Bergman’s original story, including condensing the Swedish director’s six episodes to a total of five, the 2021 remake of Scenes from a wedding otherwise mainly follows in the footsteps of the original. This fidelity actually adds to the theatrical quality of the adaptation, making it feel more like a Broadway revival where the appeal lies in the performances of the actors, more than in the promise of an entirely original story.
To that end, however, you couldn’t pitch a better pair than Isaac and Chastain. While both appeared in a number of less engaging projects at the end of Isaac, they were underutilized in the Star wars trilogy sequel, and Chastain in It: chapter two and Dark phoenix yet both are among the best Americans working on screen today. Chastain did his most fascinating work in the early 2010s in Tree of life and Dark zero thirty, while Isaac’s performances in Inside Llewyn Davis, One of the most violent years, and Ex Machina earned him a worthy place No. 14 on The New York Timeslist of the greatest actors of the 21st century. As Mira and Jonathan, they still have plenty of big, important monologues to showcase their raw acting abilities and maybe earn them a few Emmys, but the pair’s true skill lies in it all. is not noted. (If you need proof of their unspoken chemistry, let me show you this viral red carpet video). Scenes from a wedding is hard to watch as a result, as Chastain and Isaac convince you to adhere to every part of their characters and their relationship; there is a deeply intimate and uncomfortable element to their performances, like watching a pair of close friends arguing at your table.
Added to that is the way Levi brings audiences behind the scenes. Almost all episodes of his Scenes from a wedding begins on the show’s soundstage, with a documentary-style camera following Chastain or Isaac in their scene, capturing all of the last-minute preparations of the masked team scurrying through the background. The camera continues to shoot thanks to Levi’s call to action, so you actually experience the almost but not quite imperceptible transition from Chastise in Seen, Where Isaac in Jonathan. It’s a thrill akin to sitting at such an angle in a theater that you can see the actors getting ready backstage before taking the stage.
Levi’s decision to boldly include the “strings” of his show in this way may sound like pride, indicating his complete confidence in selling the story to you. The effect, however, is greater, making Mira and Isaac’s wedding “scenes” literal, and also complicating how we witness the characters’ tragic performances towards each other as husband and wife. . Yet even the audience’s awareness of the stage is a bit of a Levi’s trick; Scenes from a wedding is still entirely a product of television, as such behind-the-scenes moments would of course be impossible in an actual theater, and the show relies heavily on deliberate cinematography and editing, intentionally holding a character’s line or another grimace.
But by revealing to the public the artificiality of the show, Levi allows us to attend a real masterclass in the art of authentic acting. There is no safety net here, and there has never been any attempt at cheap illusion that the actress Chastain has somehow “disappeared” in Mira (as she was just called “Jessica” by a member of the team in front of the camera a few moments before going up on the set). Rather, we are presented with Chastain and Isaac’s honest, heart-wrenching, uncomfortable and crude presentations of their characters, so skillful, indeed, that we willingly and knowingly accept as truth what is only a semblance.
