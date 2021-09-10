From the big screen to the SWFL: meet the Hollywood stuntwoman who did it all

NAPLES, Florida – She’s done stunts on Hollywood’s biggest stage and now she’s throwing jabs in Naples.

Professional stuntwoman, former boxing world champion and black belt Bridgett Riley has done it all in her nearly three-decade martial arts career.

But before overtaking Scarlett Johannsen, Malin Akerman, Eliza Dushku and coaching Angelina Jolie, Riley was working on her fighting career. She wanted to be world champion.

“I loved it. I had to be in there. It was the most exciting thing for me and I remember it like it was yesterday,” Riley said.

Raised in Oakville, Missouri, Riley’s first love was karate.

“My brother was laughing and his friends were laughing and they’re like yes, stick with gymnastics. That’s when I was like I wanted to try it out, ”Riley said.

At just 15, Riley said she traded the beam for a white belt.

“Most of the time I ended up fighting the boys and it was really exciting because they underestimate you, but I liked to get rid of, I like to get down,” Riley said. .

Right away, the girl from the small town began to stand out among the crowd. She not only won matches, but she won entire competitions.

“It was our job. We went every weekend, it was the best we have played in any tournament we could participate in, we just loved it. We lived to attend these karate tournaments, ”said Riley.

After a few years of racking up hundreds of karate trophies, Riley decided she wanted to take her fighting career to the next level. Kickboxing was his new obsession, but there was one problem: there was no amateur level. So if she wanted to fight she had to go pro.

“I had my hindquarters handed to me. She knocked me down, I got up, she knocked me down again, they stopped the fight. I was heartbroken and nothing else at that time in my life had hurt me so much. I was devastated, ”Riley said.

With encouragement from her family, Riley said she was able to cope with the loss and keep moving forward, but no longer wanted to train in Missouri. Instead, her eyes were on Los Angeles.

“I had $ 100. I had my Nissan 200SX. I did cross country, I showed up in Van Nuys San Fernando Valley, California. I showed up at the Jet Center and everyday, because Benny the Jet has seminars all over the world, he was there. It just so happened that he was there, ”Riley said.

As soon as she arrived, Riley said she put on her gloves and started training in the ring. Then after a few laps, she was dismissed by Benny’s sister, Lily.

“She said ‘mija’ she said ‘you got it, you’re green but you got it and if you are serious we will take charge of your career, we will manage you and we will get you fights and we would love sign you. ‘ It was my golden ticket. That’s all I needed to hear, ”said Riley.

For those who don’t know, the Jet Center in Los Angeles was not a hole-in-the-wall-type gym. If you trained there, not only were you probably wrestling with professional martial arts professionals, but you were also likely being watched by Hollywood casting directors. One day while training, Riley was approached for a role on the very first Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV show.

“They were auditioning for the yellow power ranger actress and I got to read for it,” Riley said.

Although she didn’t land the lead role of the Yellow Ranger, Riley worked on the TV series for four years in total as a stuntwoman, extra, and even made a few appearances as the Yellow Ranger.

But while filming, she also trained – this time as a boxer.

“I won the IFBA bantamweight world boxing title in Biloxi, Mississippi on an ESPN2 card. I fought Yvonne Trevino, she was the world champion, ”said Riley.

That fight took place in February 1998 when Riley became the new IFBA bantamweight world champion, a title she would defend four months later in Las Vegas against Aicha Lahsen.

“Boom, boom, I’m starting, you know, I’m starting to shoot him.” Round three, round five, I put her against the ropes. The ninth round stunned her with cold. It was my Rocky moment. I mean, I fell to my knees, I cried, I retained my world title, ”said Riley.

With over 20 career boxing victories, Riley finally hung up her gloves in 2003 to focus on her stunt career. Some of the films she’s worked on include Million Dollar Baby, Watchmen, Pineapple Express, Bad Boys for Life, Star Trek Beyond, The Island, Jumper, Transformers, and The Hangover. But of course she has her favorites.

“We shot Watchmen in Vancouver and I dubbed Malin Akerman. She was probably one of my most favorite actresses. She was so cool and I became her character, Silk Specter II, ”Riley said.

Having lived in Naples since 2012, Riley said she was initially nervous about moving from Los Angeles to the east due to her stunt career.

“If you do stunts they consider you a local wherever you are and I was wondering how do I make that happen from Florida? I don’t think I can do that. But I knew Florida was better for my wedding. For our finances, Florida was better. For buying a house, for creating a foundation, rootsFlorida is better, ”said Riley.

So, until 2019, Riley was traveling around the world dubbing actresses, doing stunts, and training any actor or actress for a role.

“I had the opportunity to train Ms. Angelina Jolie in Hollywood for Salt. She was on vacation, it was Christmas vacation and was in town and the coordinator said she wanted a woman to shape her, so I went to her house several times and had to wrap her hands and train her and work with her on muay thai, ”said Riley.

But after filming Bad Boys for Life in the summer of 2019, Riley said she was starting to feel a bit bad. She made an appointment with her doctor who told her she had rectal cancer.

“I can’t even tell you. I wanted to die. I just said I don’t know if I can do this. I don’t know if I can do it and I’m strong and I’m strong and I can take the pain, ”Riley said.

For years, Riley battled her cancer diagnosis through chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and even wearing a colostomy bag.

“I really thought I was done and was just going to hang out in Florida and relax because of my condition,” Riley said.

But she wasn’t finished, not even close. After fighting for over a year, Riley conquered cancer. But then there was another blow.

“I’m clear, I’m clean, I’m ringing, I’m done. I am clear. The next day my mom was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer and it was harder than anything I’ve been through because I could take it, be it me, be it me, ”said Riley.

On July 20 of this year, Riley’s mother passed away.

“The last two years were with my cancer and then her cancer and she didn’t have the happy ending that I did,” Riley said.

For the interview with ABC7, Riley met our team at “The Florida HIIT Factory”, a boxing gym where she trains in Naples. Right now, Riley has said she’s trying to honor her mother’s legacy by returning to Hollywood. This time, however, as an actress instead of a stuntwoman.

“I’m doing acting more and more and I really want to do more and it seems the door just keeps opening,” Riley said.

Already engaged in a few roles, Riley said she was extremely excited to get back on camera and continue her career.

“All of these doors keep opening around me and I think it’s amazing,” said Riley.

Due to a few nondisclosure agreements, Riley was unable to share the shows she will be working on, but said she would be traveling later this month to shoot.