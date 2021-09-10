Brigitte Macron wears a black suit and boots to honor the late actor Jean-Paul Belmondo in Paris





French President Emmanuel Macron and the First Lady Brigitte Macron today attended a national tribute ceremony to the late French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo at the monument of the Hôtel des Invalides in Paris. For the occasion, Macron wore a black suit with a double breasted blazer. She paired it with slim sunglasses and a black leather clutch. The first lady of France’s ensemble was complete with Louis Vuitton ankle boots. More New Shoes Frances President Emmanuel Macron (L) and his wife Brigitte Macron arrive to attend the national tribute ceremony to the late French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo at the monument of the Hôtel des Invalides. – Credit: Jacques WITT / SIPA Jacques WITT / SIPA During their appearance at the ceremony, President Macron delivered a moving eulogy recounting the relativity and the long career of Belmondos, where he considered the actor a national treasure. His spouse watched from the courtyard, where about 1,000 people were present. The occasion marked the first tribute ceremony to take place at the Invalides monument. A private funeral for Belmondo will be held on Friday September 10. French President Emmanuel Macron (left) and his wife Brigitte Macron during the national tribute ceremony for deceased French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo at the monument of the Hôtel des Invalides in Paris on September 9, 2021. – Credit: Jacques WITT / SIPA Jacques WITT / SIPA Macron’s everyday style is notoriously minimalist, containing tones of black, gray, navy blue and white. Touches of tonal colors like pale yellow, coral and red are sometimes part of her wardrobe, often by French labels like Alaa, Alexandre Vauthier and Dior. The most of Macrons the shoes are from Louis Vuitton, which is a favorite brand of the French first lady; she also counts designer Nicolas Ghesquire as a close friend. Aside from the boots, she can also be seen in pointed toe pumps and an occasional pair of sporty sneakers. Click on the gallery to view In the manner of Brigitte Macron evolution over the years. Launch gallery: Discover the memorable shoe style of France’s first lady Brigitte Macron The best of footwear Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/brigitte-macron-wears-black-suit-213155697.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos