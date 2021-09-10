Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek is always in the spotlight for his exceptional comedic timing and talented performances. Besides her talent, Krushna is also in the news for her troubled relationship with her maternal uncle and Bollywood superstar Govinda. Recently, in the last episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Govinda and his wife were the special guest of the week. On the same show, Krushna is an important star, but this episode was missing.

Krushna indeed juggles between Mumbai and Raipur for the shooting of his film and his show. However, when he learned that his uncle and aunt would appear as famous guests in the next episode, he chose not to be one of them. He told a tabloid he didn’t want to be a part of it and didn’t try to adjust his date because he felt the two sides didn’t want to share a scene.

Hearing Krushna’s statement in the media, Aunt Sunita stepped forward and lambasted him. She says that last year, in November, Govinda decided never to discuss family issues in public and kept his promise like a thorough gentleman.

Sunit also says they want to maintain a dignified distance, but this has reached a point where she feels the need to tackle the problem. Sunita also states that whenever she and Govinda appear on the show, Krushna says something about them in the media just for publicity. She also thinks it makes no sense to discuss a family matter in public and that upsets me and really makes me angry.

