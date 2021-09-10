Former CBS executive Jim Lanzone joins company – The Hollywood Reporter





Former CBS Interactive CEO Jim Lanzone is returning to the media business. Lanzone, who was the CEO of dating app Tinder last year, will become CEO of Yahoo, which was formed last week from its former parent company Verizon, and is controlled by private equity firm Apollo. . Lanzone launches at Yahoo on September 27. Guru Gowrappan, who headed the Verizon Media unit for the telecommunications company and has been running Yahoo since its split, broke the news to staff on Friday morning in a memo, which Hollywood journalist obtained. He will move on to a role of senior advisor to Apollo. “Jim is a veteran technology and media leader with two decades of leadership experience and a solid track record of growth, innovation and entrepreneurship,” Gowrappan wrote in his memo. “I have every confidence that he will be a great leader for the new Yahoo. Jim and I will work together to ensure a smooth transition, and I have no doubts that he will build on our successes and guide us into our future. What an incredible trip this has been. The new independent Yahoo includes its eponymous digital brand, as well as former Verizon Media brands like AOL and TechCrunch. At CBS, Lanzone was responsible for launching CBS All Access, among other launches. He joined the broadcaster in 2011 after acquiring a startup he founded. He left in 2019.

