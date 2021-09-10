Bollywood celebrities express Ganesh Chaturthi’s wishes on social media – the New Indian Express





Through YEARS MUMBAI: As the ten-day celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi began on Friday, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to greet the auspicious occasion. Actress Madhuri Dixit shared a video reel on her Instagram account showing herself offering prayers to Lord Ganesha on the sets of her reality TV show “Dance Deewane”. Sharing the video, she wrote: “Tumha sarvanna ani tumacya parivarala ganesa caturthinimitta hardika subheccha … !!!” (Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all of you and your family … !!!) … !!! pic.twitter.com/UFzoi8ekr0 Madhuri Dixit Nene (@Madhurisaid) September 10, 2021 Actor Ajay Devgn posted a photo of his Lalbaug Darshan in Mumbai. He captioned the post as follows: “Lord Ganesha is the harbinger of all that is good: peace, prosperity, progress, happiness and health. Let us join our hands in prayer to welcome our favorite deity today. . Ganpati Bappa Morya. “ Veteran actor Hema Malini also expressed his best wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi to his fans and followers on Twitter. “It is that time of year when we welcome our beloved Ganeshji into our homes, seeking his blessings which he bestows in abundance. This God of understanding and knowledge remains in our homes for 10 days encouraging fellowship and happiness in society. Ganesh Chaturthi ki hardik shubhkaamnaye, “she tweeted. Actor Anupam Kher also tweeted: “Aap sabhee ko ganesh chaturthee kee haardik shubhakaamanaen. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all of you.” Bollywood diva Kajol posted a fascinating photo of herself on Twitter. The actor looked exquisite in a yellow Paithani saree, paired with matching jewelry. Sharing the photo, she tweeted: “Welcoming the ‘Vighnaharta’ with immense joy. #HappyGaneshChaturthi.” Actor Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Karan Johar among the cast also sent greetings to their fans and followers for this special occasion. The festivities began on September 10 and will end on September 21. The festivities will end with the final immersion of the idols of Ganesha, called Visarjan. The festival is celebrated with great grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat, among other states.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/entertainment/hindi/2021/sep/10/bollywood-celebrities-extend-ganesh-chaturthi-wishes-on-social-media-2356928.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos