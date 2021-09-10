Data scientists are in high demand





Hollywood companies are hiring data scientists and executives specializing in digital processes and innovation.

Filling data scientist positions represents more than 75% of the work of a recruitment firm in all sectors.

Innovation directors, digital directors and cybersecurity managers are also in demand. Hollywood is pivoting to a streaming-dominated future, and whole new classes of entertainment jobs have emerged in recent years as traditional studios scramble to compete with the early digital players. Given the realities of the industry in 2021, top media and entertainment headhunters told Insider that the biggest and most critical new roles center around digital processes, innovation, data, data and more data.



Netflix

, the first Silicon Valley intruder to disrupt the Hollywood ecosystem when he began streaming content in 2007, has long relied heavily on data to inform his decision-making, with data scientists deployed in several teams to exploit treasures of information and information about customers. The streamer, which is currently research for a vice president of content data science and engineering, highlights the creative and analytical influence of the discipline in the job description. “You and your team will forecast the demand for titles Netflix plans to develop and release in the future, identify the characteristics of an ‘ideal’ content library, derive insights into the content audience from the data, and even help identify new stories the creators of Netflix could explore. ” Mike Speck, the Toronto-based partner who heads Heidrick & Struggles’ global media practice and largely fills C-Suite and board-level roles, has placed data scientists with streamers. Data-centric leadership roles initially emerged as a trend among candidate searches between 2013 and 2015, according to the firm. But since 2016, recruiting and filling senior data science roles has accounted for over 75% of Heidrick & Struggles’ work across all industries. Streaming services from the old studios find themselves working for the first time with “this massive data in terms of what their consumers are watching and when and for how long,” Speck told Insider. “This is data that Netflix has had for years, but it’s very new to a company like Disney or CBS or other mainstream media companies. “Finding out what to do with it, how it will help them think about programming strategy, how it will help them think about product development, how it will help them think about pricing challenges, it creates a whole new world for them and a ton of opportunities, ”added Speck. Expect the demand for data science professionals to increase, said Joanna Sucherman, owner of Los Angeles-based consulting firm JLS Media, which is recruiting talent for mid-level positions at C-Suite. and its clients include companies such as A + E, ITV Studios America and Lionsgate. ” We’ll see that [demand] grow as all areas really start to rely more and more on analytics because everyone is fighting for a piece of the pie, ”Sucherman said. “You want to better understand how to retain or retain this audience. ” Other previously unknown roles in Hollywood companies, such as chief innovation officers, digital directors and cybersecurity managers, are also increasingly common, according to Bill Simon, the Los Angeles-based partner who leads. practicing media and entertainment within an executive search firm. Korn Ferry. While the responsibilities of CIOs and CDOs vary from company to company, CIOs typically stay abreast of cutting-edge trends and deploy strategies and changes across the enterprise that drive innovation, while CDOs work to transform a business using digital processes. “We are in a period of continuous change, and we will not come to a period of no change in a year or five years,” said Simon. “We will be in a time of constant change in customer engagement, revenue models, big data analytics and more, presenting exciting opportunities for businesses and leaders with the courage and the right management teams in place. ”

