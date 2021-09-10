Artist Johnsmith to perform at Fort Worden State Park





PORT TOWNSEND – Johnsmith – yes the artist is known by only one name – has come back to life as a troubadour. Departing August 30 from his hometown of Trempeleau, Wisconsin, on the banks of the Mississippi River, he comes to Port Townsend for a concert on Saturday night. The front yard of the Rainshadow recording studio, outside of Fort Worden State Park Building 315, 200 Battery Way, is the perfect location. Tickets for the 6 p.m. concert are available here, or on site on Saturday evening. “He’s a wonderful singer-songwriter who’s been doing it for decades,” Rainshadow’s Everett Moran said of Johnsmith. The artist, alongside his wife Jo, is in the middle of a road trip to celebrate his 40th wedding anniversary: ​​they have now driven their Volkswagen camper van through seven western states. Johnsmith himself, reached by phone Thursday during a stop outside of Astoria, Oregon, summed up his mission: He sings songs about life. He writes about loved ones, loss, newborn grandchildren, and the birds he sees and hears as he walks among the trees. “I have some really fun stuff. And I also do songs that people might need a tissue for. I try not to overdo it, ”he said. As to the origin of his singular nickname, Johnsmith said his first name was John Joseph Smith, but when it came to creating a website a long time ago, his friend and graphic designer suggested that he mix it up first. and last together. “She said,” I think you should try this, “” and it has stuck, getting people’s attention ever since. Johnsmith is also known for leading songwriting retreats at the Esalen Institute in Big Sur, Calif., And for guiding music tours in Ireland “for people who don’t like touring.” He has eight solo CDs to his credit, including “Break Me Open”, “to the Four Directions”, “Hole in the Clouds” and the most recent, “Ginkgo”. They are available on johnsmithmusic.com. After a few more concerts in the Pacific Northwest, he and Jo plan to return home and reach Trempeleau around September 21, just before the fall equinox. “Then I’ll go straight to the studio to start a new CD,” he said. ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/entertainment/the-artist-johnsmith-to-perform-at-fort-worden-state-park/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos