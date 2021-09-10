Actor Mirza Gohar Rasheed addresses ‘slap scene’ in drama Laapata E! News UK





Actor Mirza Gohar Rasheed shared his thoughts on a scene in his drama Laapata which has gone viral on social media. In the scene in question, he gets slapped by actress Sarah Khan after hitting her. Drama series Laapata is currently broadcast on Hum TV and stars Rasheed, Sarah Khan, Ayeza Khan and Ali Rehman Khan. In the drama’s final episode, Rasheed’s character Daniyal receives a slap in the face from Falak (played by Sarah) after slapping her. Rasheed posted a video of the scene with a message on Instagram. “I hate the display of physical abuse on television,” he wrote. “That’s why I’ve always refrained from doing it at least in my own characters. It’s unfortunate, but it’s been done so often on TV that it’s almost become an unconscious reality for us. Apparently, mistreating physically women are fine and all misogynist, the weak man can get away with it, just like Daniyal thought in yesterday’s episode of Laapata. “It may sound strange, but the slap scene was the only reason I chose the character of Daniyal, to prove that oppression is a choice,” he continued. “If an insecure man with his fragile ego tries to put his ‘so-called’ muscles on you, make the choice Falak made, fearlessly! A tight slap from a brave woman to a man so weak in our society would be a giant We need such examples to be made by such women of strength, to empower women for their own safety, well-being [and] Self respect. A scene [like this] it’s so powerful, I hope its effect will be even more impactful on our women. “ The slap sparked controversy on social networks. While the scene has gathered many supporters cheering on a woman defending herself, a feat rarely seen on Pakistani television, it has also drawn critics who believe violence in all its forms should not be tolerated. This is not the first time that a scene from Laapata caught everyone’s attention on the Internet. Ayeza became the subject of backlash and controversy when her character falsely accused a trader of harassment in the same drama. While we appreciate the intention behind the scene to empower women to stand up to abuse, we do not condone violence in any form. Much like the infamous fake harassment scene, we want the drama to approach this issue in a slightly different way.

