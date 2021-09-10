UPtoberFest returns to Ludington Park | News, Sports, Jobs





ESCANABA – The Delta County Beer and Wine Festival returns on October 9 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. UPtoberFest is again hosted by Bay de Noc Brewers, Escanaba’s homebrew club, to showcase local craft beer and wine. All proceeds from the event benefit the United Way of Delta County and other charities. In 2019, the event raised more than $ 22,000. The UPtoberFest did not take place in 2020 due to the pandemic. Participants in past events will find an experience similar to past years, according to organizers. Samples of many Michigan beers, wines, meads and ciders will be available, with a focus on UP vendors, all in Ludington Park in Escanaba. The event also includes a souvenir pint glass, appetizers prepared by Bobaloon’s Cafe, and entertainment by local group ToHuBoHu. Non-alcoholic drinks will also be available. Attendance at the event is maintained at the same ceiling as in recent years, ie 1,000 participants. However, tickets are advancing at a record pace, according to organizers. “Tickets are selling out much faster than ever. People are very excited for this event after missing last year “said Josh Marenger, vice president of Noc Brewers Bay. This year tickets are only available online at www.uptoberfest.org. “There is still a bit of uncertainty with the pandemic, so it makes it easier to refunds in the unlikely event that we need to cancel. In addition, our old ticketing sites are facing a staff shortage and we didn’t want to add one more thing to their already full plates ”, said Marenger. Bay de Noc Brewers, Inc. is dedicated to the promotion and responsible consumption of craft and craft beer. More information is available at www.uptoberfest.org. Delta County United Way supports 16 local nonprofit agencies and its website is www.uwdelta.org. The latest news today and more in your inbox

