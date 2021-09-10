Two more Chinese actors caught up in Japanese war shrines controversy





Zhu Yilong and Gong Jun Photo: VCG Two other Chinese actors have been caught in a social media controversy over alleged photos of war shrines in Japan, just weeks after a Chinese actor was boycotted for his visit to famous Japanese shrine Yasukuni. Such a growing trend has underscored the Chinese public’s strong sentiment towards Japan due to the latter’s escalating political provocations against China, which could be a dangerous sign for intense relations between China and Japan, have warned Chinese observers. Some netizens criticized actor Gong Jun for presenting a peristele written “Kyoto Ryozen Gokoku Shrine” when he recorded a Vlog in front of cameras. Some have even accused Gong of visiting the shrine while in Japan just upon seeing the section of the Vlog, calling for a boycott of the industry. Gong co-starred with Zhang Zhehan in TV martial arts drama Word of honor. Zhang faced an industry boycott last month, after posing for photos at the Yasukuni Shrine, angering the Chinese public. Although Gong and his studio denied the charges on Thursday, the topic remained popular on Chinese social media platforms. The studio clarified in a statement that the scene captured in the Vlog is a popular tourist spot and that Gong just walked past without paying any attention to the background after buying an ice cream. “I have never been to the shrine and will never be this well,” Gong told her personal Sina Weibo account. Another Chinese actor Zhu Yilong also faces a similar controversy on social media. Some netizens criticized Zhu for visiting a shrine, known as the Heian Shrine, after the actor allegedly took selfies there in 2016. Zhu has yet to respond to the controversy at press time on Friday, but related topics on social media have garnered more than 92.3 million views at press time. And voices calling for a boycott continue to be heard. Da Zhigang, director and researcher at the Institute of Northeast Asian Studies of the Heilongjiang Provincial Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times that Japan’s more proactive tone towards China, especially in this regard. which concerns the Taiwan question, inflames the feelings of the Chinese public towards Japan, causing some discontent and annoyance. It could be a dangerous sign for Sino-Japanese relations, Da warned.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202109/1233926.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos