Events in Charlotte commemorating the September 11 attacks





As we remember the September 11 attacks 20 years later, organizations in the Charlotte area will be hosting events this weekend to honor the victims.

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina Flags of Remembrance @ Romare Bearden Park The FF Steve Coakley Foundation will host a flag and ceremony this weekend in honor of Steve Oakley, one of the many firefighters killed in the 9/11 attacks. The public is invited to help place the 2,977 World Trade Center tower flags on Friday, September 10 from 8:00 am and to attend the 9/11 Flag Ceremony from 8:30 am More d ‘information is available here. Charlotte AutoFair @ Charlotte Motor Speedway To show their appreciation for their service and sacrifice, first responders and military personnel who present their police, fire, emergency or military ID will be granted free entry to the Charlotte AutoFair on Saturday. The event will feature a 110-story commemorative stair climb at Charlotte Motor Speedway to honor those who lost their lives on September 11. AutoFair will take place from September 9 to 11 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find ticket prices and more here. Click here to subscribe to the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter First Responders Celebration @ Truist Field Bring the family to Chef’s Cup, an annual baseball game to honor first responders and fallen heroes on September 11. Kick-off Saturday at 6 p.m. Tickets are available here. Patriots Day Memorial Service at Rock Hill Take part in a day of remembrance in downtown Rock Hill on Saturday as the city remembers the 20th anniversary of September 11. The service will take place on the Hampton Street side of City Hall (155 Johnston Street) near the flag poles beginning at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. More information about this free event here. 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Garden The town of Indian Trail invites the public to a 9/11 remembrance ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of September 11. The event will take place at the Veterans Memorial Garden on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. Find more information here. Watch Wake Up Charlotte every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. on WCNC Charlotte, and as always, join the conversation on social media using #WakeUpCLT! Click here for full coverage of WCNC’s Charlotte from Remembering 9/11: United 20 Years Later https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

