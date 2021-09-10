Entertainment
Wolfe’s Babou Ceesay on Explosive Prosthetics and Her Love of Science and Bollywood
Acting was not on the cards for Babou Ceesay. Hard to believe, I know, given that the British star is best known for his performances in Jack Thornes. National treasure, crime thriller We hunt together, blockbuster Thief one, and the 2016 nominees for the BAFTAs Damilola, our beloved boy.
As a child, everyone thought I would be a doctor, mainly because I love science, he tells me on Zoom from his native Gambia. And I’m a science geek to this day. Ceesay studied microbiology at Imperial College London and, like his father before him, embarked on a career in accounting.
The change started with a phone call in 2003 with his cousin, who mentioned that his girlfriend’s sister was going to drama school. When I heard those words, it was like lightning, he recalls. Part of me always wanted to be an actor.
Almost two decades later, Ceesay is now directing the cast of Skys’ new comedy-drama. Wolfe. Written by Paul Abbott, of Coronation Street and Shameless Of fame, Ceesay plays forensic scientist Professor Wolfe Kinteh described as the best crime scene expert in the north of England with a penchant for breaking the rules.
He’s got a really big heart, Ceesay says of the main character. He understands that forensics isn’t just about solving crimes. With each case he resolves, he manages to restore the balance between relationships.
Despite the security restrictions put in place by the pandemic, Ceesay describes the filming process as joyful. A particular highlight, he says, was the explosion of a prosthetic body. They filled it with gunk and real maggots, and when it exploded some of the gunk flew into Naomi [Yang’s] mouth. I felt sorry for her, but we rolled around on the floor laughing.
Reflecting on his previous work, he names the 2017 drama Guerrilla, in which he starred alongside Idris Elba, as one of his favorite projects to date. Playing Sir Richard Taylor in Damilola, our beloved boy will also always be special to me. As an African who has also migrated to the UK, I can relate to some of the challenges his family faced.
As for the future, Ceesay dreams of being at the forefront of African cinema. Despite some limitations, Nigerians will always push forward with cinema. I like it about them, and I want to be a part of this conversation, he tells me.
With a deep appreciation of bollywood Dating back to his childhood in Africa, Ceesay also dreams of one day remaking the 1975 Indian action-adventure film. Sholay. It’s a classic. It is phenomenal. In an ideal world, I would like to make my own version of Sholay, maybe located in Africa or America. Maybe one day we’ll see.
In the stirring booth
What’s your coffee order?
I wish I had never let go of my caffeine addiction. Now I’m a fake Americano with oat milk on my legs!
What weather locations are saved on your phone?
Banjul (Gambia), Manchester and London.
What’s your sign?
Scorpio.
Favorite overused movie quote?
The Terminators I will be back.
What was your favorite cartoon when you were a kid?
The Looney Tunes. Foghorn Livorno made me crack.
What movie or TV show are you currently obsessed with?
Start on Netflix with Martin Freeman. It is breathtaking! I cannot recommend it enough.
Who is your celebrity idol?
I mean The Rock, but I have to say hi to Daniel Day Lewis.
If you were to be on a reality TV show, what would it be?
The apprentice.
Favorite karaoke song?
They rarely take care of my songs which are mostly afrobeat or reggae. So I’m going for a Ray Charles joint.
What inspires you lately?
Non-English speaking films.
What would you like people to say about you?
The less they say about me, the better. They can tell me something about themselves!
