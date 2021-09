Mount Pleasant Cosmic Dogs beat Hollywood Pink’s in top 10 | Food

Jack’s Cosmic Dogs, a galactic-themed hot dog vendor in Mount Pleasant, recently received an accolade that placed him atop the famous Pink. The Local Sausage Vendor was ranked # 6 on Gayot’s list of the best hot dog stands in America. Gayot is an international guide to lifestyle, dining and entertainment. Pink’s was ranked just below, at # 7. Taking the # 1 seat wasCrif DogsAt New York. “Even though our palates may change as we get older, the hot dog is something we love as much today as it did when we were kids,” the article read before listing her top 10 picks. Jack’s Cosmic Dogs is a family favorite in the Lowcountry that has been around for 21 years. Its planetary theme, including its rocket and galaxy decorations, can be found on the menu. There you will find the Orbit City Dog with homemade chili, the Rocket Corn Dog dipped in a sweet paste and the Astro Dog with onion relish and spicy mustard. All dogs cost less than $ 5 and can be paired with root beer, Kool-Aid, or a vintage tank. Alton Brown of the Food Network said the Cosmic Dog, made with blue coleslaw and sweet potato mustard, the “quintessential salad dog” to “Best thing I have ever eaten!“ Jack’s Cosmic Dogs was also named the city’s best hot dog spot at The Post and Courier’s Charleston’s Choice Awards last year, surpassing Ye Ole Shaped and the Charleston RiverDogs. It has been in the first place for dogs in City Paper’s Best of Charleston Awards since the restaurant’s inception in 2000. We run our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you up to date with everything that’s going on in the Charleston food scene. Register today! Gayot dubbed the restaurant’s humble hot dog the “star of the show here, and it’s quite a spectacle.” “The Spacey decor is reminiscent of mid-century television cartoons like ‘Flash Gordon’ and ‘The Jetsons’,” the site says. “Franches Boar’s Head are a quality base for varieties … and corn dogs on sticks are on the menu a throwback to childhood.” Owner Jack Hurley said he owed a lot to “the main man who distributed the dogs” David Jackson, who was instrumental in keeping the restaurant open during COVID-19. Him and loyal local customers. “For the past 16 months during the pandemic, we have had incredible local support to keep us open and successful,” he said. Pink’s Hot Dogs has been in Hollywood since 1939, when Betty Pink took out a $ 50 loan from her mother to buy a hot dog cart. The creatively topped dogs are named after celebrities, like the Rosie O ‘Donnell Long Island Dog with sauerkraut and the Ozzy Spicy Dog with nacho cheese and guacamole. The list was released after National Hot Dog Day, which falls on July 21.

To reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.postandcourier.com/food/mount-pleasants-jacks-cosmic-dogs-beats-out-hollywoods-pinks-in-top-10-list/article_a7e73ed4-119f-11ec-866b-0f5e3657c4ae.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos