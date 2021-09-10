Filming wedding scenes: I cried every day





Casting began in early 2020. After Isaac met Levi, he wrote to Chastain to tell him about the project. She was not available. The producers chose Michelle Williams. But the pandemic has reshuffled everyone’s schedules. When production was ready to resume, Williams was no longer free. Chastain was. It was the most amazing miracle for me, said Levi. Isaac and Chastain met in the early 2000s at Juilliard. He was in his first year; her, in her third. He first saw her in a scene from a classic tragedy, slapping men in the role of Helen of Troy. He was friends with his then-boyfriend, and they quickly became friends themselves, bonding through the shared trauma of an acting program designed to shatter his students and then rebuild them. Isaac remembered her as a true force of nature and strong, completely solid, with an incredible amount of integrity, he said. In the next window, Chastain blushes. He was super talented, she said. But talented in a way you never expected, it’s a challenge and runs counter to constructions and ideas. She introduced it to her manager, and they celebrated their first successes and made it to their firsts. (Some of these photos are used in Scenes From a Marriage as a backdrop.) In 2013, Chastain was chosen for JC Chandors A Most Violent Year, opposite Javier Bardem. When Bardem gave up, Chastain campaigned for Isaac to have the role. Weeks before filming, they began to meet, fleshing out the story of their characters, a husband and wife trying to corner the heating oil market in 1981 in New York City with details of marriage, affairs, of life. It was the first time they had worked together, and each felt a deeper connection than a parallel education and approach. Something connects us, it’s stronger than any idea of ​​a character or story or anything of that, Isaac said. There is something else that is more like a shared existence. Chandor noticed how they supported each other on set and challenged each other as well, giving each other the freedom to take the characters’ relationship to dark and dangerous places. They have this innate trust in each other, Chandor said.

