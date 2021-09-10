Disney brought back the entertainment! Who you can see at Disneyland

Disney has continued to bring live entertainment back to Disney parks and resorts, and as fans we couldn’t be more excited. So many streetmosphere artists have returned to The Happiest Place on Earth, bringing life and magic back to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure after a park closure that lasted over a year. Along with the character rides and character interactions through the Disneyland Resort, here are all the live performers you can see while visiting Disney Parks in California this season.

Disneyland Live Artists

Disneyland Group

The Disneyland Band is a core entertainment offering of Walt Disney’s original Magic Kingdom in Anaheim, California. The Disneyland Band performs several times a day and you can perform both on Main Street, in the United States, and in Tomorrowland.

Pearl band

While we miss Mary Poppins and Bert dancing alongside the Pearly Band at Disneyland, we’re certainly grateful that the band themselves are back in The Happiest Place on Earth. You can see the musical performances of the Pearly Bands throughout the day at Fantasyland.

Dapper In

The Dapper Dans recently returned to Disneyland Resort after a very long hiatus, and fans greeted them every day. You can listen to their musical chants throughout the day on Main Street, in the United States, and in Town Square. Often times you will see and hear them singing as you step on the horse-drawn cart and greet passing guests.

Bootstrapers

Performing their pirate tunes daily in New Orleans Square, Bootstrappers are one of our favorite live artists at Disneyland. This live music offering adds to the immersive quality of New Orleans Square and really puts a smile on guests’ faces as they stroll through this area of ​​the park. Be sure to check out the performance schedule and don’t miss them on your next visit!

Disney California Adventure Live Actors

Five and ten cents

Five & Dime, a group of five guys from Chicago and an amazing singer named Dime, became a Buena Vista Street staple in Disney California Adventure. During the day, this musical group performs 1920s style jazz numbers live in the park and they are often joined by Goofy in his classic Buena Vista Street costume!

Citizens of Buena Vista Street

While not a musical act, the Citizens of Buena Vista Street really adds to the street vibe of the park. They chat with passers-by and each citizen has their own role and personality to bring to the streets. You never know what kind of conversation you’ll have with people like Officer Blue or Phi Phi the photographer!

Seasonal shows in the Plaza de la Familia

In honor of Dia de Los Muertos this season at Disneyland Resort, the Plaza de la Familia at Paradise Gardens Park at Disney California Adventure hosts shows throughout the day. You will get to see the award-winning Mariachi Divas and Mariachi Espectacular. You can also see the Mariachi Divas at Pacific Wharf. You won’t want to miss these artists, who are only here for a limited time until November 2.

For more information on the artists who will be at Disneyland Resort during your visit, click here for the daily events schedule on the official website.

