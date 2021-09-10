The world of cinema: Indian and Bollywood

By: Sandipan Roy, Rajashree Roy, Sneha Purkayastha, The North-Eastern Chronicle

Visual by: Kunal Kaustav Duwarah

People often think that indian cinema and Bollywood are the same. But no, it is not. There is a big difference between Indian cinema and Bollywood. Indian film industry includes all Indian film industries while Bollywood is only Hindi film industry.

History of Indian cinema and Bollywood

If you look closely, Indian cinema is one of the oldest existing cinemas in the world and the largest in terms of production. And it is one of the most important in the world by the number of feature films produced. The history of Indian cinema dates back to 1912 when Shree Pundalik, a Marathi silent film was released.

It was directed by Dadasaheb Torne after the first moving feature film, “Raja Harishchandra” was also released in 1913 and was directed and produced by Dadasaheb Phalke. The film was an adaptation of the Sanskrit epic.

While, on the other hand, the popularly known name of ‘Bollywood after which internet users go gaga, also known as Hindi cinema, is only a more important part of Indian cinema and not Indian cinema in his outfit. Apparently, the name “Bollywood comes from its old name” Bombay Cinema. In 1930, the Bollywood Empire was established. It is also said that the ‘B in Bombay is what leads to Bollywood.

Differentiation between Indian cinema and Bollywood

Here, the question arises: how to tell the difference between Indian cinema and Bollywood? Indian cinema includes all language films, hides a message in their films, it has more low budget films, it also puts emphasis and attention on every character in its films, and there is less drama. .

While, on the other hand, Bollywood is all about Hindi movies that involve renowned actors, a big budget, stereotypical storylines that have masaledaar drama, and expertly choreographed fight scenes. Bollywood movies also have spectacular singing and dancing routines with extra emotional melodrama.

The main language used in Bollywood films is Hindi. However, Indian cinema delivers its product and highlights various languages ​​and vernaculars such as; Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Assamese, etc. and the list is very long.

Indian cinema as a platform for young artists

Since its creation, Indian cinema has never ceased to produce nuggets and has given way to many theater artists. These Indian cinema films have served as a platform for many emerging artists who, through their extraordinary performances, have turned into famous stars. However, it is said that the number of spectators for Indian cinema is much lower than that of Bollywood.

Advent of song and dance

Since the advent of sound, Indian cinema has made song and dance key elements of its ecumene on screen. By the time of 1930 in its early days, it had characteristics such as; Alam Ara (1931), India’s first motion picture film, using music, song and dance, was established as the mainstay of Indian cinema.

In the first scene of 2009 Wanted, hero Salman Khan pulls shit out of a warehouse full of men, then continues to lip-sync with a song about being a badass, complete with dozens of dancers. backup. This, strange as it may sound, is normal in Indian cinema, especially Bollywood.

When we talk about Bollywood we go through an extensive staging of songs, dances and storylines designed to spice up audiences with a mix of comedy, drama, romance, action, etc. This is, in a way, one of the factors that differentiates Indian cinema from others. However, the diversity of script, execution, and plot that Indian cinema possesses is remarkably strong.

Film making

Speaking of cinema, one cannot explain how important the role of good filmmakers is. Someone who needs to be in charge of directing, directing and developing all aspects of the film.

Not only that, the individual has to use his leadership as well as his creative thinking skills to direct and direct such films or films made for television.

Well, in India Satyajit Ray is considered to be one of the most prominent filmmakers, not only in Indian cinema history, but many consider Ray to be one of the greatest filmmakers of all time in the world of cinema. movie theater. On his own, he has set the bar very high for others to follow.

He took the platform of Indian cinema to a new level by introducing Apu’s trilogy consisting of films like “Pather Panchali”, “Aparajito” and “Apur Sansar” which is one of the most notable products of Indian cinema. Ray became the leading Indian to receive an Honorary Oscar in 1992. His endless list of accomplishments is within everyone’s reach.

Movie recommendations

Over time, Indian cinema and Bollywood have evolved by offering wider spheres of entertainment to their audiences. We have therefore decided to offer you our selection of five Indian cinema films that you should not miss in your life. The list includes’Tumbbad‘,’Pather Panchali‘,’Friends‘,’Kothanodi‘ and ‘Salaam Bombay‘. With a focus on traditional Bollywood movies, our pick of five must-watch Bollywood movies includes “The Lunchbox”, “Queen”, “Monsoon Wedding”, “Article 15‘and’ Sir ‘.

