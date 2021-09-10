“Augusta is where I found my love for acting,” Tian Richards in The CW’s Tom Swift

(WJBF) – An actor with CSRA roots is coming to a TV screen near you.

Tian Richards, who attended Evans High School, landed the lead role in the new CW show “Tom Swift”, a spin-off of “Nancy Drew”.

Tian has been involved in several projects over the years and is delighted with this new opportunity.

Digital reporter Brandon Dawson sat down with him to learn more about his reaction to the news.

Tell me in your own words what’s going on.

Okay, a week ago today I found out that a show I was playing on the CW had been serialized and we have a full serial order. The name of the show is “Tom Swift” and I play Tom Swift and it’s based on the classic Edward Stratemeyer novels and the Stratemeyer universe for the Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew. So, it was a Nancy Drew spin-off and it’s basically a black and gay billionaire who goes looking for his father.

How do you feel that this series was revived and that you have the lead role in it?

It’s always surreal to hear that and deal with that. It’s the culmination of dreams come true, that’s for sure. This is something I dreamed of. I have never dreamed this big. You know, you want to be on a show. You want to get out in LA and get there, but I never knew it would turn out like this. So that’s all I prayed for, but nothing that I expected.

Now you are a local boy. Am I right?

“Uh huh.”

I want you to take me back. When did you start playing? Have you always done it?

I started playing Augusta. So first it was just that I was a kid with a big imagination and around – I first grew up in South Carolina, then moved to Augusta, Georgia when I was eleven, twelve – and it was there, taking drama camps and I’ve been to every theater company in town: MTW, Musical Theater Workshops with Mickey Lubeck. I love you, Miss Mickey. Augusta players. I’ve worked with them a lot with Debbie Ballas and everyone over there. The Augusta Jr. players with Rebecca Brune who is now at Evans High School and I went to Evans High School. Miss Carolyn Lee was my drama teacher. YART. Brother, Augusta is literally where I found my love for acting.

You started in Augusta, where are you now?

Right now I’m in LA. I literally live in Hollywood. Before I came here, I was in Atlanta. So I graduated from high school at seventeen, moved to Atlanta, was there from 17 to 2122 before I moved here; but i started to work professionally in atlanta when it comes to film, tv, advertising so yeah i worked on a lot of projects there. I ended up doing a movie called “Burden” with Usher and Forest Whitaker which went to Sundance and the same year I did “Being Mary Jane” with Gabrielle Union and was able to bring my reps here and move fairly easily to the film.

How did you end up getting involved in the current show you’re on now?

So once a year there is this thing called “pilot season”. So that’s when all the new shows come out at the start of the year, and – literally – if you’re an actor you’re busy 24 hours a day auditioning for these pilots and, you know, COVID, we’re still in the middle of it. It’s 2020 and I was up for another show on HBO and I had the audition for it and I put it on tape, I went home for the holidays, I came back the first month of the year and I went straight to test – which is basically when you go before the “big dogs”, you know, the network suits them. I took the test, did another test with the network, then after a month of hearing, I found out I got it. I was literally in the gym. If you look at my social media, you know I’m a gym rat. I was in the gym to work out and got the call from my manager. I screamed, I cried, I screamed, everything went crazy, and this is Burbank, so people know that’s good news. in Atlanta – but, yeah, the family is still back home and it’s like “wow”. It’s always surreal to come from where we’re from, which isn’t – I’m not going to say rare – but it’s not as common as it can be, because Atlanta is right there. So I tell people all the time, if you want to start, it’s right there, and you’re on your way.

How did your family react when you called them and broke this exciting news to them? I’m sure your mom was losing it.

Oh yeah, ’cause listen, it’s not overnight. I did not just arrive here. Funny story: I had my first agent – I was still in Evans high school when I started working professionally. So she had this nice introspective reaction where she was just like, “Wow, it happened. It’s my son. I did. ”She was definitely my support system and supported me through it all and mom, if you look at that I love you.

Can you give us an idea of ​​when you will start production on the next series?

It’s still very fresh. So now it looks like the end of the year. End of autumn, beginning of winter. Fun fact: we’re going to shoot in Georgia, so I’m coming back.

Hey, we’ll be happy to have you. So you come back. Let me ask you this not to go ahead where do you see yourself in ten years or so? Already it seems like you’re dreaming big and making your dream come true, man, which is amazing to see; but where do you go from there?

If you are a dream actor or have worked hard for it, you know that the goal is always to work consistently, to be able to take care of yourself, and to have that stability; but also to see a lot of stories from my people – and these are people from our part of the world; black people, marginalized people – for our stories to be told; and just have an impact. It’s not about fame, it’s not about notoriety and being seen and visible. It’s about using your platform to amplify the art and the messages – to be a vessel and a conduit for God, the Higher Power, has for us. So that, and I want to have a family, maybe kids, you know. Who knows? Just be more centered and more grounded in who I am as “Tian” as a man; because I feel like I’m definitely that boy-to-man era where you’re transitioning into who you’re fully meant to be.

Do you have any advice you would like to give to someone – maybe they’re here in Augusta and they’re just getting started? What would you tell them before you embark on the acting journey?

I am going to look straight into the camera and speak directly to you so you know this is real. First of all, this is business advice: never, ever, pay money to have someone represent you, to have someone say they are going to help you in your career. They are only paid when you book a job. Second – train, train, train. Whether it’s a theater program, cut your teeth locally. That’s what I did. Break your chops in the theater circuit over there – in the school’s drama program. Go to school. The Yales, the Julliards, the Carnegie Mellons, it’s your choice. Otherwise, find a good class and a good coach. Read, research, and educate yourself on what you are doing. Read the stories and watch the warnings because there is a lot you can learn. Third, this journey is not easy. I’m not going to give the impression that I got here overnight. It’s a commotion. It’s a grind. It’s a journey. Lots of broken nights, sleepless nights working two jobs to support herself. Keep on going. At some point if you work hard you get a bunch of ‘no’s’ but there has to be a ‘yes’ somewhere and there is no such thing as nothing coming from hard work. So, it’s not going to be easy, but just keep going and you will all get it. You all have that.

Everyone loves this part. Now I know you are a hard working guy. I can tell you shoved and crushed, so all the props for you; but everyone always has these people you want to thank for helping you make it happen. Who do you want to thank for helping get you where you are today?

I like this moment. First of all, I want to thank my mom because she has literally been there through everything. I want to thank my teachers because my local teachers who helped me make this dream come true were from Augusta and this is Miss Mickey Lubeck, who is Miss Debbie Ballas, who is Miss Carolyn Lee, who is Rebecca Brune, who is is Amanda Taggert-Dodson and all the people at The Players who since my childhood – John Greene of YART – saw something in me and nurtured it, invested it and breathed life into it. So much people. Miss Carrie Anderson – that community of women and men who just showed me that – Phillip Streetman – that it is possible. So, I will continue to always, always show them love. I love you guys and I miss you and when I come back let’s be together and do something.