Teddy Ruxpin film in preparation; Police Academy actor dies; more: Buzz





Teddy Ruxpin Movie Hollywood journalist reports that a Teddy Ruxpin movie is in the works with DJ2 Entertainment, the same company behind the recent Sonic the Hedgehog movie. The talking teddy bear that was popular in the 1980s (and featured a tape on its back) will return to the limelight in a hybrid live action / animation film, though it’s unclear whether the characters will be modernized. I’m not a hunter, but I’ve been tracking this bear for at least seven years. It’s no exaggeration to say that the time I spent mesmerized by the stories Teddy Rux told me is a big part of why I chose a career in entertainment. So thank you Teddy and of course thank you mom, said DJ2 CEO Dmitri M. Johnson. During this time, SlashFilm reports that Teddy Ruxpin creator Ken Forsse, who died in 2014 and also worked with Disney, is revisited with a 2022 documentary titled Ken Forsee: Come Dream With Me. Death of an actor from the Police Academy Actor Art Metrano, who played Lt. Ernie Mauser in the second and third Police Academy films, died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in Aventura, Florida. He was 84 years old. AND reports that Metrano started out as a comedian, usurping acts of magic known as The Great Metrano in The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. He also appeared on variety shows like The Dean Martin Show and Rowan and Martins Laugh-In before landing roles in The Heartbreak Kid, Mel Brooks History of the World and Joanie Loves Chachi. Yesterday I lost my best friend, my mentor, my father. He was and always will be the toughest man I know. I have never met someone who has overcome more adversities than him. He fought and won so much over the years that I have always considered him indestructible, but the truth is, we don’t live forever on earth, but a person’s spirit can live forever in you, his son Harry Metrano wrote on Instagram. Dad, you will always be a part of me and I will continue to live your legacy. New music It’s Friday, so feast your ears with new music from Ed Sheeran (Shivers), Alicia Keys (LaLa with Swae Lee), Lorde (a new EP sung in Maori language) and tracks from DaBaby, Walker Hayes, Sam Hunt and Chloe. Oh, and the Metallicas Blacklist tribute album came out and Aaliyah’s latest album is now available on streaming services. MORE FROM BUZZ: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion top nominees for the BET Hip-Hop Awards ( AND

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West breaks his arm ( E!

Skins actress Kathryn Prescott hit by cement truck at hospital ( AND

This Is Us begins filming the final season ( AND

Halloween Kills will hit theaters, streaming the same day ( RS

HBO Max renews Gossip Girl for season 2 ( AND

KoRn guitarist Munky has Covid; the tour will continue with the replacement ( BB

Phil Collins says he can no longer play the drums due to health issues ( AND

Meghan McCain joins The Daily Mail as a columnist after leaving The View ( DM

Diana: Musical Trailer Brings The Story Of Princess Dis To Netflix ( AND

Original Blues Clues host Steve pays Colbert a surprise visit ( RS

The country stars have booked for the CBS New Years special ( AND

Jennifer Love Hewitt gives birth to baby # 3 ( AND

Bruce Willis signs deal with Tubi for new prison movie ( SF

Brooke Burke engaged to boyfriend Scott Rigsby ( AND

Afrika Bambaataa prosecuted for alleged sexual abuse, trafficking ( BB

90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed is engaged ( AND Buzz is a daily summary of movie, TV, music, and celebrity entertainment news.

