My service in Afghanistan and the illusion of Hollywood endings





Nightmares are back. But they are different this time. When I returned home from a deployment to Afghanistan in 2008, I remembered specific scenes of ambushes, an IED explosion, or an incoming enemy grenade. Now the Taliban are no longer targeting me in my dream world. Instead, I see them celebrating like they’re heroes in a Hollywood movie. As a child of the 1980s, I lived with a constant diet of movies in which the good guys always beat the bad guys. More than anything, I wanted to be the puncher Roy Hobbs in The Natural. I wanted to hit the winning home run and trot around the basics to the sound of inspiring music and enthusiastic fans. Unfortunately, I couldn’t crush the ball over the fence, let alone in the lights.

In the spring of 1991, while living in Hawaii, my Little League practice was interrupted by applause, screaming, and car honking. My teammates and I dropped our poles and gloves and ran off the field to get a better view of the celebration. What we saw was the simplest parade possible, no marching, no marching band, no artillery salutes, no flyovers. Instead, a long convoy of buses carried real GI Joes from the First Gulf War. As the convoy passed us, I could see the Marines dressed in their desert camouflage uniforms. Nothing could have brought us back to the ball field. I knew then that I wanted to be like those real heroes who stick their heads and hands out the windows, smile and wave at the crowd. I would eventually enlist in the military and deploy to Afghanistan. I did my best there, like so many of my veteran colleagues. For 20 years, politicians and generals have praised our services there and honored the sacrifices of our fallen comrades. Today, they tell us that the sacrifices we made, as well as those of our Afghan allies, were not in vain. In a way, the lies continue. I know what we have done in Afghanistan has been in vain. With the cable gossip classes stuck somewhere between anger and bargaining, I accepted it. I am faced with the reality that the Taliban not only won victory in Afghanistan, but sort of became Roy Hobbs: They hit the spectacular home run and circle around the bases while our enemies cheer and sparks rain down. broken spotlights. I used to jump from planes as an army paratrooper, a dangerous way to make a living. The mid-August image of an Afghan falling to death from a C17 from the very plane I used to jump makes me question everything, from the meaning of my service to the way we could betray our Afghan allies and let that happen. And yet: although we did not achieve the victory, veterans should still find something positive in their service. In my case, I didn’t turn into my Hollywood hero. But I am reassured that my service has changed me. In many ways, it made me stronger. I am a better citizen, father and husband because of it. Perhaps this is because the military is preparing you to deal with misery: you eat horrible food, live in poor housing, and work in a hostile environment. After the news of the suicide bombing that killed 13 servicemen and dozens of Afghans on August 26, I took a break to watch the unfolding tragedy. I needed a pick-me-up. I dropped the drink or two shots and decided to watch The Natural again. Watching him as an adult evoked different emotions than I felt as a boy. And I noticed something different this time. Roy Hobbss’s winning home run isn’t the end of the story. In the final scene, after the big game, time flies. We see a ball forming in slow motion in the air over a farm field. Hobbs plays wrestling with his son while his wife watches and smiles. It’s a simple act, but for me it’s the one that now delivers the big emotional payoff. These days, the work I do as a screenwriter closes a circle on much of my life experience. There will be no victory parade for me and those with whom I served in Afghanistan. But I also know a lot better now that real stories have complicated endings. Brian M. Thompson served as an infantryman in the US Army, 82nd Airborne Division. He is currently pursuing a Master of Fine Arts in Screenwriting at Boston University.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/09/10/opinion/my-service-afghanistan-illusion-hollywood-endings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos