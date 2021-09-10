Entertainment
Queen’s London Representative Says Royal Family Supports BLM Movement | World
LONDON (AP) Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family support the Black Lives Matter movement, one of its main representatives said in a TV interview to be broadcast on Friday.
Philanthropist Kenneth Olisa, the first Black Lord Lieutenant of Greater London, told Channel 4 News he had discussed the matter with members of the royal family since George Floyd died in police custody in the United States l last year, sparking global protests against racial injustice.
When asked if they support the movement, the philanthropist and businessman who is the monarch’s personal representative in Greater London said: The answer is easily yes.
I have spoken with the Royal Household about this whole race issue, especially in the past 12 months since the George Floyd incident, he said in excerpts from the interview released before the airing. It’s a hot topic of conversation. The question is, what more can we do to bind society to removing these barriers. They (the royal family) care passionately about ensuring that this nation is bound by the same values.
The comments come as Buckingham Palace struggles to tackle suggestions of racism raised by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, also known as Prince Harry and Meghan, during a March interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Meghan, who is of mixed race, said an unidentified member of the royal family had raised concerns about the color of her baby’s skin before giving birth to her first child. The couple also alleged that Meghan suffered callous treatment during her tenure as a member of the Royal Family.
Prince William, Harry’s older brother, was forced to respond after reporters shouted questions at him during a visit to a school in east London.
Really weren’t a racist family, William said as his wife, Kate, walked alongside him.
Harry and Meghan left royal duties earlier this year and moved to California.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sources
2/ https://www.smdailyjournal.com/arts_and_entertainment/queens-london-representative-says-royals-back-blm-movement/article_3b27e639-ad51-5d70-bb21-29c3d128b540.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]