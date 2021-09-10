What to do in Dayton this weekend





Or: 2625 County Line Road, Kettering Details: The Italian Fall Party, hosted by the Order of the Sons of Italy in America, will feature live entertainment, popular Italian dishes, the Meatball Madness 5K race and games of pétanque. Cost: Free, with the ticket price More information: www.italianfallfesta.com Where www.facebook.com/ItalianFallFesta To explore Italian Fall Festa returns with food and entertainment this weekend Dayton Greek Festival Legend The Greek Fest Express is a drive-thru-only version of the Dayton Greek Festival which runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 12. TOM GILLIAM / COLLABORATING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam When: Friday September 10 and Saturday September 11 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday September 12 from noon to 6 p.m. Or: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North, Dayton Details: The Greek Fest Express will serve festival favorites like pastries, a variety of gyros, and Souvlaki dinners. Customers must place pre-orders for this kitchen at Greek festivals website. Orders can be picked up during the hours specified at the festival. Currently, Fridays at 11 a.m. and noon are fully booked. Pedestrians are not allowed. More information: www.daytongreekfestival.com To explore Order now! The Dayton Greek Festivals Driving Event takes place this weekend Beavercreek Popcorn Festival Legend The Beavercreek Popcorn Festival will be held on Saturday September 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday September 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. SARAH FRANKS / STAFF Credit: Sarah Franks Credit: Sarah Franks When: Saturday Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Or: Dayton-Xenia Road between North Fairfield Road and Meadow Bridge Drive Details: Over the past few years, the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival has offered interesting versions of this movie staple, like cheese popcorn pizza, popcorn ice cream, and popcorn burgers. In addition to serving several tasty popcorn options, the festival will host dozens of food, merchandise, and craft vendors. Looking for something to do after gorging on flavored popcorn? The Beavercreek Popcorn Festival also hosts a car show, 5K and shows. Cost: Free, with the ticket price More information: beavercreekpopcornfestival.org To explore Indulge your popcorn cravings at the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival this weekend Guitar Festival 2021 Legend GuitarFest 2021 will take place on Sunday September 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Credit: EL Hubbard Credit: EL Hubbard When: Sunday September 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Or: 255 W. Spring Valley Pike, Stubbs Park Amphitheater, Centerville Details: Over a dozen guitarists will take the stage for the annual Daytons GuitarFest. The event is hosted by the Dayton Guitar Society, the City of Centerville and McCutcheon Music, owned and operated by local guitarist Jim McCutcheon. Cost: To free More information: 937-287-7755 To explore Strike a chord: GuitarFest returns to Centerville this weekend Cabin fever laser show Legend A drive-in laser light show arrives at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds September 9-12. Credit: CABIN FEVER LASER LIGHT SHOW Credit: CABIN FEVER LASER LIGHT SHOW When: Until September 12 at 8:30 p.m. Or: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd., Dayton Details: This hour-long show features digital images projected onto two screens as lasers dance across the sky. The show is accompanied by music. Cost: $ 29.99 General admission for a car full of people. $ 60 – VIP entry for a car full of people with parking in the first 2 to 7 rows. $ 99.99 Exclusive VIP entry for a car full of people with front row parking and a set of light up toys. More information: cabinfeverlasershow.com

