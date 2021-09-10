Louis Vuitton unveils an exclusive shopping experience in Hollywood





This week in Los Angeles, Louis Vuitton opened up a new way to shop the House’s heritage of exquisite products. Nestled in one of Hollywood’s busiest streets, the luxury fashion and accessories brand has transformed Goya Studios into a dreamy, leafy passage to the three showrooms that make up the exclusive Legendary Savoir experience. -Make. The pop-up will delight visitors by appointment until September 25. The first Legendary Savoir-Faire room welcomes guests with an aisle of emblematic Louis Vuitton trunks. Around the rigid cases is a vast exhibition of furniture and decorations LV Objets Nomades. A tall tea chest, skateboard, foosball and pool table in a brand new colourway are the highlights of these collections, which include both in-house designs and collaborations with some of the most contemporary talents. exciting industry. The second room pays homage to a charming Parisian apartment where the Eiffel Tower is still visible through large vertical windows. Here too, Louis Vuitton is inspired by old Hollywood itself. A wardrobe featuring some of the brands most glamorous dresses would feel right at home for any black and white movie-age starlet, or her contemporary sleek. The centerpiece of this European abode is a set of limited edition black and white Jacquard print trunks to store them in. The latest and greatest presentation takes place against the backdrop of live footage from Malibu, California. This immersive virtual oceanfront escape features vibrant pieces of Nomadic Objects. By designers such as Damien Langloi-Meurinne and Tokujin Yoshioka, some are presented in new colors and presented for the first time in America. Reimaginations of Louis Vuitton’s most classic bag styles for men and women, including Capucines, Keepalls and Sac Plats, hang from expansive walls while surfboards from Alex Israel completed the beach scene. In the purest Louis Vuitton tradition, luxury timepieces, refined jewelry and unique exotic leather handbags in vibrant colors are scattered throughout the three breathtaking spaces. This activation not only celebrates the Maisons tradition of Savoir-Faire activations which underlines Louis Vuitton’s commitment to craftsmanship, but will also pay tribute to the art, history and heritage synonymous with the founder of the Maison, Monsieur Louis Vuitton, who would be celebrating his bicentenary. birthday. Want more culture?Register nowto receive the Cultured newsletter, a bi-weekly guide to what’s new and next steps in art, architecture, design and more.

