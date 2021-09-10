Entertainment
Why is Ed Sheeran playing for the 2021 NFL Kickoff? Explaining the bizarre NFL concert decision
The NFL apparently believed Ed Sheeran would be the perfect celebrity to perform at the NFL Kickoff on Thursday night. The fans thought otherwise.
The four-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter will take the stage in Tampa at 7 p.m. ET. AND before the start of the first game of the season between the Buccaneers and the Cowboys. This is the league’s 20th season having a Thursday night kickoff event.
MORE: Cowboys vs Buccaneers Odds, Predictions, Betting Trends
Fans don’t know why a singer known for his love ballads is going to pump up a crowd of excited footballers. The two don’t seem to blend together. Since this season marks the return of fans, football fans have been eagerly awaiting an artist who could prepare them for a bit of football. Although Sheeran has released more upbeat songs in recent years (Shape of You is the most played song on Spotify to date), the songs don’t match the typical rock or country music that is normally associated with football games.
The entire gig became somewhat of a meme on Twitter, especially after a graphic the NFL made to promote the event and the release of Sheeran NFL gear. The graph shows Sheeran in the middle between Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Due to Sheeran’s red hair, many fans at first glance mistook him for Bears quarterback Andy Dalton.
What also makes the appearance strange is that Sheeran is British. The last British singer to headline the NFL Kickoff was Ellie Goulding in 2015. Sheeran is a proclaimed football fan, as in football, support the team from their hometown of Ipswich Town.
But, Sheeran doesn’t believe his appearance is so weird. During Sheerans’ announcement, he explained that when he moved to America in 2013, he became an accidental NFL fan.
“I came to America properly and moved here in 2013, moved to Nashville,” Sheeran said. “I went to Walmart and bought some pajamas. I just went and bought some pajamas… and I was like, ‘What is that symbol?’ I discovered the symbol was the Tennessee Titans, and I’ve been a fan of the Titans ever since. “
For an event that kicked off their performances with Bon Jovi (2002) and Aerosmith (2003), fans aren’t sure what to expect for Thursday night’s performance.
NFL CHOICE OF THE WEEK 1: Against the spread | Direct predictions
Who is Ed Sheeran?
The 30-year-old folk-pop singer released his first album over 10 years ago and has been at the forefront of pop music internationally ever since. He is making his musical comeback this year after releasing Bad Habits in June. His new album = is due out on October 29.
Best known for his ballads, such as Thinking Out Loud or Perfect, it tends to be a top choice for a popular wedding dance song. Sheeran has amassed over 60 billion streams and has sold over 50 million albums to date.
The NFL announced on August 6 that the red-haired singer will headline the NFL Kickoff Show.
Fans react to NFL concert decision
Fans weren’t overly pleased with Sheeran being selected by the NFL for this performance. It’s not that fans don’t like Sheeran, it’s that his style of music isn’t an ideal choice to kick off the NFL season.
Here are some reactions from Twitter fans.
No music represents American football like the music of an English popstar whose main audience is teenage girls.
JM (@jim_misfit) September 7, 2021
Who knew when Ed Sheeran was writing Bad Habits it was actually about how OL are less and less preparing for the pros as they move from college to NFL?
Carter Donnick (@ CDonnick3) September 9, 2021
NFL x Sheeran Merchandise
The NFL has put up for sale material bearing the Sheeran name and the NFL logo. The line contains a satin t-shirt, hat and jacket.
As fans wonder who would buy this gear, the next question is why is it so expensive? The jacket, for example, sells for $ 249.99. If you were to purchase one of each product, the total would cost $ 349.97 without added taxes and shipping.
I was just talking to several real people who sure exist and they said they really want sheeran x NFL collaborations. crazy timing https://t.co/pH2XGxZ9mV
charles (crying online) mcdonald (@FourVerts) September 8, 2021
How to watch the concert
If you’d like to watch Sheeran perform, you can stream the concert on NFL.com, the NFL app, and through select NFL social media accounts. Portions of the concert will air on the cover of the NBC and NFL Networks pre-game show.
Is the concert free?
The NFL Kickoff Show is completely free to attendees, and spaces will be first come, first served. Those who attend can show up in their NFL gear and stay to watch the Buccaneers vs Cowboys game after the concert.
The concert will take place at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa, which is only about four miles from Buccaneers Raymond James Stadium.
Sources
2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/ed-sheeran-nfl-kickoff-2021-concert/w1c29wxb2slh115u6l8qeikz1
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]