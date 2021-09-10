



The Delaware County Fair is scheduled to be open to the public from September 18 to 25, and fair director Sandra Kuhn is optimistic the public is eager to attend. “Based on a lot of fairs that have been in Ohio this summer, they have record attendance,” she said. “I think it’s the people who are willing to go out and relive things and to have fun. So we ‘I hope this will be happening with impatience for the Delaware County Fair. “ Attendance at the 2020 show was limited to junior show attendees and their families due to the continuing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. On September 8, the Ohio Department of Health reported that over the previous 21 days, the state was seeing an average of 4,629 new cases per day. On September 9, the statewide one-day figure was 7,897. On September 7, Kuhn said, the county fair board approved a resolution recommending that visitors wear masks inside fairground buildings, such as the Merchants Building. A number of the tents at the fair, which will have open sides, will not be considered inside, she said. Traditionally, the biggest day of the fair is the Little Brown Jug harness race, which regularly draws 40,000 spectators every Thursday of the annual fair. “We would appreciate it if you were vaccinated before you come, and if you are not vaccinated, we would appreciate it if they wear a mask,” said Tom Wright, president of the Little Brown Jug Society, fair’s racing secretary and a righteous council member. Race organizers plan to provide employees at mutual betting machines with masks and gloves, Wright said, and more automated betting machines will likely be available to increase social distancing. Kuhn said the fair had a number of hand sanitizing stations during last year’s closed fair and that they will return this year, as well as hand washing stations. The pandemic has had other repercussions, she said. “We have lost a few food vendors. A lot of them can’t find labor or supplies. We were able to find a few new vendors,” she said. Kuhn and Wright both noted that as of September 8, the U.S. border was closed to Canadians entering at land border crossings. Canadian harness racing fans are strong supporters of the Little Brown Jug, Wright said, adding that he had hoped the border would reopen in time for them to attend the Jug. Despite the challenges and the precautions, “we’re a little excited. We’re very excited, actually,” Wright said of this year’s comeback in a public Little Brown Jug. “I think it’s going to be good and definitely a lot better than last year for sure,” he said. The opening of the exhibition center’s new agricultural center is certainly a positive point for this year’s fair, Kuhn said. At approximately 24,000 square feet, the center replaces the former Junior Fair Building, an 8,800 square foot structure built around a pole barn built in 1964. The fairground office will move into the building ahead of the fair, Kuhn said, and all Junior Fair exhibitions will be hosted there. The building is also available for off-season rental, she said, and the first wedding reception for the new structure is scheduled for October. Work on the new center began in March 2019 and was completed shortly after the planned completion date of June 2021, Kuhn said. The building cost around $ 6 million, she said. The lack of a public fair in 2020 posed some challenges, Kuhn said. “Last year was tough. We suffered a loss of almost $ 2 million by not having the fair,” she said. To compensate, the fair laid off workers and cut spending by around $ 1.7 million, she said. In addition, the fair receives revenue from the county accommodation tax levied on motel and hotel users, which has funded improvements to the grandstand in recent years. Further improvements are planned for the wiring of the stands and toilets next year, she said. The Ohio Department of Agriculture has donated $ 50,000 to the fair in 2020 and 2021 as pandemic assistance, Kuhn said. Pandemic issues aside, visitors will find the 2021 fair will look a lot like previous years, she said. The fair will have 800-1,000 Junior Fair exhibits, a full course with rides and games, a powersports program, live bands and entertainment and even chicks that hatch daily in the Farm Bureau tent, a- she declared. Some longtime traders chose to miss this year’s fair due to the pandemic, but Kuhn predicted that the traders building would be 90% full. The 2021 trade fair program is online at delawarecountyfair.com. [email protected] @ThisWeekNews

