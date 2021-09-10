Connect with us

British actress Kathryn Prescott hospitalized after being hit by cement truck

Published

4 mins ago

on

By

 


British actress Kathryn Prescott, who starred in the television series Skins from This Country, was hospitalized after being hit by a cement truck in New York City earlier this week, her twin sister Megan Prescott, revealed in an Instagram post Friday.

I got the most terrifying phone call I have ever received in my life on Tuesday night, Prescott began. My twin sister Kathryn was hit by a cement truck while crossing a road in New York City on September 7th.

Prescott says her sister, 30, has a long way to go and has suffered serious injuries.

After struggling during a complex surgery, some of Kathryns’ injuries include: a broken pelvis in two places, both legs, foot and left hand, she wrote. She is incredibly lucky to be alive. She narrowly avoided paralysis. Doctors hope she makes a full recovery, but this will only be possible with the right care now.

To complicate matters, Prescott, who also starred in MTV’s “Finding Carter” for two seasons in 2014 and 2015, has no one by his side.

She is alone in New York City with no family members, her sister wrote. I need help getting to New York to support her recovery. I’ll have to help her until she can start walking again. I have to be there to help her with literally everything as she will be able to do incredibly little on her own. She will be in rehab for a very long time and will need 24 hour care even after being released from the hospital.

Prescott, seen here in 2010, is alone in the United States after her accident, according to her sister.PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Prescott wants to travel to the United States, but says she was turned down, even though she received the Covid-19 vaccine.

I asked the United States Embassy to be exempt from the current restrictions prohibiting any non-American citizen from entering the United States and was refused earlier today and am devastated, a- she writes. I am doubly vaccinated, did a PCR test yesterday and can fly in the blink of an eye. I have documents from the hospital confirming the extent of Kathryns’ injuries and I am ready to do anything to reach her as soon as humanly possible.

The cast of “Skins” in 2009 with Prescott third from left.PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

If anyone knows of any way to appeal the US Embassy’s decision to deny my travel ban exemption request, please contact us.

She says she desperately wants to take care of her sister.

I know there is so much going on in the world right now, but I am heartbroken that I cannot be with my twin sister at this horrible time in her life when she desperately needs me. I don’t want her going through this alone, she wrote.

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He’s seen every episode of Saved by the Bell at least 50 times, aspires to perfect The Karate Kid’s crane kick, and performs stand-up comedy, all while cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. . A graduate of Rutgers University, he is married with two children who believe him to be ridiculous.

