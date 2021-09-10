New book delves into the fascinating story of The Hollywood Ten





As far as I can remember, I have always been fascinated by the history of Hollywood. From the Manson Tate / LaBianca family murders to the conviction of The Hollywood Ten, for me Hollywood history has always stood out as one of the most vivid types of history we have. Now Bernard F. Dick has given us another great taste of this story with his amazing new historical non-fiction book, Radical Innocence: A Critical Study of Hollywood’s Ten. Set in McCarthy-era 1960s Hollywood, this novel tells the story of the Hollywood Ten, a group of Hollywood writers and directors who bravely denounced the House Un-American Activities Committee and their unsubstantiated claims. that Hollywood is being overrun by communism. . The Ten were called Communists, and then were arrested, tried and convicted of false contempt of the charges of Congress. For me, the main thing that stands out from the book is the extensive research that went into writing it. From notes on the McCarthy era to references to the history of the members of The Hollywood Ten, this is a vividly recorded book, and that aspect alone is what really shaped my enjoyment. Dick also does a great job with the themes woven into the story of The Hollywood Ten. For example, one of the main themes of the time was the importance for filmmakers to be able to express their own opinions. The reason the Hollywood Ten were the only ones sentenced during McCarthyism was because the Ten were the ones who spoke out against the baseless accusations of communism leveled at them, as well as against the Hollywood community in its together. This theme is expertly handled by Dick and is beautifully integrated into his account of the events of this period. Now, while I understand the book is about The Hollywood Ten, there was so much more interesting stuff going on with McCarthyism in Hollywood at the time. For example, yes, the Hollywood Ten were the ones who were doomed, but they weren’t the only ones who were hurt by that time. Many other famous Hollywood actors, producers, directors, and writers have been blacklisted and lost their careers due to McCarthyism, and I wish I had known more about these people instead of just The Hollywood Ten. Even a chapter focusing on McCarthy, the man who started the whole era, would have been interesting to read. That aside, Radical Innocence: A Critical Study of Hollywood’s Ten is an excellent book that details the dramatic events that led to the condemnation of The Hollywood Ten and the ramifications it had on Hollywood.

