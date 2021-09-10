WarnerMedia Celebrates National HBCU Week by Saluting Alumni Who Make an Impact Across Business and Across the Information and Entertainment Industry | Business





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 10, 2021– To celebrate National HBCU Week, WarnerMedia salutes its historically black college and university (HBCU) graduates and talents from its portfolio of brands including CNN, Cartoon Network, HBO Max, HLN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Turner Sports, WarnerMedia Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Bros. Television. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005450/en/ (Photo: Business Wire) As part of its continued efforts to highlight the importance of HBCUs and the contributions of their graduates to society and to the information and entertainment industry as a whole, the company today launched what will be a Ongoing digital series of vignettes featuring distinguished graduates of WarnerMedia HBCU. and the colleges and universities they represent. The list includes Fredericka Whitfield, Howard University alumnus (Anchor, CNN), Ashleigh Hairston (Voice Actor and Writer, Craig of the Creek, Cartoon Network), Susan Kelechi Watson (Executive Producer, Between the World and Me, HBO ) and many others. HBCU alumni will highlight the different roles in front of and behind the camera. Participants discuss how the unique culture and community of their respective alma maters has contributed to their success and the longevity of their careers. The comprehensive series takes an in-depth look at how the themes of impact, purpose, relationships, recruitment and community associated with HBCUs exist within the company. Check out the full list of attendees and HBCUs below: Talent: Ashleigh Hairston, actress and screenwriter, Craig of the Creek, Cartoon Network

Fredricka Whitfield, presenter, CNN

Susan Kelechi Watson, Executive Producer, Me and the World, HBO Participants: Alba Anthony, Partner Manager, The Bleacher Report

Alexis Brown, marketing coordinator, tbs, TNT, truTV

Audrey P. Irvine, Senior Director, Coverage, CNN Newsource

Carmen Davenporte -McNeal, Director, Communications and Marketing, WarnerMedia Equity & Inclusion

Christina Ford, Executive Assistant, Studios and Networks, WarnerMedia

Drew Watkins, Senior Vice President and Creative Director, Turner Sports & Bleacher Report Studios

Ebony McGee, Hair and Makeup Artist, CNN

Eric Jackson, Senior Vice President, Content Operations and Diversified Sports Content, Turner Sports

Gardy Swengbe, Apprentice Editor, Sports, WarnerMedia Studios

Ila Wilborn, Content Producer, CNN Newsource

Kalia Booker, Vice President, Drama Programming, HBO

Khari Arnold, Senior Producer, NBA.com

Krystal Franklin, Senior Producer, Digital, “The Real”

Michael Manuel, Advertising Coordinator, Global Theatrical Advertising, Warner Bros. Pictures

Monique Mitchell, Manager, Communications and Marketing, WarnerMedia Equity & Inclusion

Nicole Husband, Vice President and Talent Leader, Human Resources, Warner Bros. Television

Ramonica Harton, Vice President, Partnership Management, WarnerMedia

Sara Finch, Content Producer, CNN Newsource

Sidney Wright IV, executive producer, “New Day Weekend”, CNN

Stephen Haynes, Media Asset Specialist, HBO

Sydnie West, Digital Media Coordinator, tbs, TNT, truTV

Tareia Williams, Senior Manager, Integrated Brand Communications, Turner Sports

Tyeema Witt, Senior Director, Sponsorship Operations and Turner Sports, NBA Digital

William Mitchell, Senior Sales Manager, CNN

Xavier Byers, Manager, Business Strategy & Content Operations, Studios and Networks, WarnerMedia Featured HBCU: Bennett College

Bethune-Cookman University

Clark University of Atlanta

Florida A&M University

Grambling State University

Hampton University

Howard University and Howard Law

Morehouse College

North Carolina A&T University

Southern University and A&M College

Spelman College

Tuskegee University

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Virginia State University

Wilberforce University About WarnerMedia WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a wide range of talented storytellers and journalists to a global audience through its mainstream brands including HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros. ., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others. The organization also includes the Xandrs suite of advanced advertising solutions designed to help improve advertising for brands, publishers and consumers. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005450/en/ CONTACT: Advertising Contact Monique Mitchell WarnerMedia [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TEENS WOMEN ENTERTAINMENT MEN GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT TV AND RADIO FILM AND CINEMATIC IMAGES UNIVERSITY CONSUMER EDUCATION SOURCE: Warner Media Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 10/09/2021 12:28 / DISC: 10/09/2021 12:28 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005450/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/warnermedia-celebrates-national-hbcu-week-by-saluting-graduates-making-an-impact-across-the-company-and/article_83a4d38a-55be-5848-803a-7f34eacb4ddf.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos