‘Buffy’ actor Nicholas Brendon suffers from paralysis in his lower body





Actor Nicholas Brendon struggles to walk amid “deep medical issues and immense pain” as the ailing star suffered from “paralysis of the genitals” and legs. Rep for Brendon, 50, Confirms Status of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” Actor to the Daily Mail, who reports that he will be forced to cancel promotional work for his new film, “Wanton Want”, due to his medical problems. “Right now he is focusing on his health. He’s not promoting the film, ”director Theresa Fortier told the publication. “Over the past week and a half, things have gotten significantly worse. He suffers from paralysis of the genitals and private parts. “He had difficulty flying,” she continued. “Unfortunately, his condition means he needs surgery for his growing problems. I would like him to be fit and able to promote this film. Nicholas Brendon stars in the upcoming Amazon Prime movie “Wanton Want”. The “Criminal Minds” actor is said to be suffering from cauda equina syndrome, a condition in which the nerve roots in the lumbar spine are squeezed, cutting off movement, sensation and often function of the genitals, bladder and legs. intestines. Last month, Brendon was arrested for using false identification to purchase prescription drugs. He was charged with prescription fraud of a controlled substance and refusing to identify himself when he was arrested by a police officer in the incident, which took place in Indiana. According to Fortier, having to sleep in a concrete-floored prison cell after his arrest made his existing spine problems worse. He says he is “devastated” by his condition. “During the arrest, they did not pay much attention to his condition,” Fortier added. “It made the symptoms of his previous injury worse and the paralysis is starting to come back. He may have burst another record or [had] everything got out of alignment. Nicholas Brendon and the cast of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”. Getty Images “So sleeping on a cement floor with other inmates was not exactly conducive to healing and it made his injury worse and since then he has suffered tremendously from numbness and paralysis,” she continued. . “The hospital has to bring him in for another spinal operation to correct what has happened.” Fortier, who also claims to be Brendon’s best friend, says his back problems were also exacerbated after suffering a fall at his Indiana home in February. The fall led the star to need surgery, which was one of the reasons the former “Buffy” was initially reluctant to share his thoughts on the abuse allegations against director Joss Whedon leveled by co-star Charisma Carpenter. If you don’t mind, I’m going to have my spine surgery tomorrow and healed and make a statement that represents me, he said in a Facebook Live video recorded from the hospital at the time. Most of you have been really wonderful, but there are a few that I don’t owe you anything, he added. So stop treating celebrities like they owe you anything in terms of statements. They just don’t!

